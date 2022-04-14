Girls’ lacrosse
Coach: Tucker Pierson
Last season: Lost in the DI quarterfinals
This season: 2-0
Key returnees: Ava Bartlett, midfield/attack, senior; Neva Williams, defense, senior; Chloe Snipes, midfield, senior; Maddie bunting, defense, junior; Tess Everett, attack/midfield, junior; Amelie Scharf, attack/midfield, sophomore; Clare Stackpole-McGrath, goalie, sophomore.
Key newcomers: Stella Dooley, midfield/defense, sophomore.
Outlook: As the team gets going this season, it is relying on senior leadership to set the pace. While the team returns 11 players from last year’s squad, the Redhawks are still young and need some time to get in-game experience.
“Many of our returners have only one year of experience on the varsity team,” coach Pierson said. “But all of our players are working hard, at every opportunity on any surface and field, to improve and gel as a unit.”
CVU looks to build team chemistry and togetherness as the season progresses, with the plan to peak at playoff time.
Up next: Tuesday, April 12, at Essex, 4:30 p.m.
Boys’ lacrosse
Coach: Tom Garvey
Last season: Division I state champions
This season: 2-0
Key returnees: Jake Bowen, goalie, senior; Ryan Boehmcke, defense, junior; Turner Elliott, midfield, senior; Owen Pierce, midfield, senior; Colin Zouck, midfield, senior; Nolan Shea, attack, senior
Key newcomers: Peyton Anderson, defense, sophomore; Peter Gilliam, attack, sophomore; Jacob Bose, midfield, sophomore; Joey Merola, attack, junior
Outlook: After winning its eighth straight DI state title last season, the Champlain Valley boys’ lacrosse team is aiming to get its hands on No. 9. The Redhawks return nine seniors to this year’s squad, including starting goalie Bowen.
“The first two weeks of practice have been productive with competition for playing time at all positions,” coach Garvey said. The defense, led by Bowen, will be the team’s backbone to start while they work in newcomers and find an early season rhythm.
Up next: Friday, April 15, at BFA-St. Albans, 4 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Coach: Frank Babbott
Last season: DI state champions
Key returnees: Charlie Mjaanes, senior; Aidan Greer, senior; John Bingle, senior; Zachary Mjaanes, junior; Rusty Zia, junior.
Key newcomers: Myles Peterson, senior; Ziggy Babbott, freshman; Jacob Graham, freshman; Jacob Sternberg, freshman.
Outlook: Last season the Champlain Valley boys’ tennis team stormed to a DI state title. This year, the Redhawks return players from that championship squad and look to add talented newcomers as it looks to defend its title.
The five key returning players will be important not just on the court but also in setting the team’s expectations for new players, coach Babbott said. “The goal has always been to include as many players as possible, establish a line up based on skills and experience, and bring along players who may be new to the game, and need more time to develop.”
Opener: Thursday, April 14, versus Rice, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Coach: Amy deGroot
Last season: Lost in the Division I quarterfinals
Key returnees: Lindsay Beer, senior; Phoebe Henderson, senior; Erin Fina, junior; Cassie Bastress, sophomore; Tabitha Bastress, sophomore; Addison Maurer, sophomore.
Key newcomers: Sage Peterson, freshman.
Outlook: After a lost season due to COVID-19 and an early postseason loss last year derailed the Champlain Valley girls’ tennis team’s run at a DI state title, the Redhawks are focused on returning to the top this season.
CVU returns the bulk of the team from last year and players have worked hard to improve in the offseason, coach deGroot said. “We are very excited to help develop the skills with this great group of players and anticipate being one of the dominant teams in the state.”
Opener: Thursday, April 14, at Rice, 3:30 p.m.
Boys’ Ultimate Frisbee
Coach: Syrus Amedore
Last season: Lost in the DI semifinal
Key returnees: Leo Sarandos, cutter, senior; Sam Holmes, handler, senior; Griffin Wilczynski, handler, senior; Jared Kartschoke, handler, senior; Thomas Garavelli, cutter, junior.
Key newcomers: Thomas Roberts, cutter, junior; Grayson Blom-Clarke, cutter, sophomore; Jacob Lepple, cutter, freshman.
Outlook: After advancing to the DI semifinals last season, the Champlain Valley boys’ Ultimate Frisbee returns the bulk of the squad and will look to improve on that success this year.
“The outlook for the team is great, we have a lot of institutional knowledge on the team between our returning players and the vast majority of our new players having come up through the JV program,” coach Amedore said.
The Redhawks will focus on defense to start the season.
Opener: Wednesday, April 13, versus Colchester, 5:15 p.m.
Track and field
Coach: Jessica LaPlante and King Milne
Last season: The girls were fourth in the DI state meet, while the boys placed third.
Key returnees: Emma Crumm, runner, senior; Vivienne Babbott, runner, senior; Jasmine Nails, runner, senior; Isabella Weimersheimer, shot put, sophomore; Harper Danforth, shot put, sophomore. For the boys: Gregory Seraus, runner, senior; Hayden Berard, runner, junior; Kai Hillier, runner, senior; Griffin Newberry, shot put, sophomore; Jack Crumm, runner, sophomore. Drew Buley, jumper, senior.
Key newcomers: Alice Kredell, runner, freshman; Annalise Wood, runner, freshman; Maeve Serinese, runner, freshman; Corinna Hobbs, runner, freshman. For the boys: Avery Rodgers, runner, freshman; Jackson Sumner, runner, freshman.
Outlook: After finishing in the top five in the DI state meet for both the boys and girls last season, Champlain Valley teams both add talented newcomers to a slate of returning athletes. All that talent has the Redhawks entering the year with high expectations, said co-coach Milne.
“I think we have an excellent shot to be up there in the mix with the top teams. We’ve got some great athletes; if you go to a meet, you’ll be entertained that’s for sure.”
Up next: Tuesday, April 12, versus Montpelier, 3:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.