Runners of all ages turned out for the annual Cupid 5K race in Shelburne, an event that like many has been altered in recent years due to the pandemic.
This race was in memory of Karen Newman, an athlete and author who regularly attended the Cupid 5K and who died of cancer in 2019.
“She was the most uplifting person,” said Ute Talley, who organizes this and many other RaceVermont events with Rayne Herzog. “She was the one who had the biggest smile on her face. This one was her favorite races, and she came dressed to the nines with stripey socks and fluffy antennas. It was just amazing.”
Newman won a silver medal for the masters age group at the 2012 Triathlon World Championships in Auckland, New Zealand, in addition to many other awards, according to the race description.
Newman was known to “dress to the nines” at the races.
Talley said they have managed to bring a community together despite the pandemic. Seventy-three runners, ranging in age from 6 to 78, turned out for the race.
“It’s been a while,” Talley said. “We were not able to do it last year because of COVID-19. The state shut recreation down at that point, and I believe the year before that we actually did it virtually. But other than that, we’ve had it every year.”
Proceeds from the race were donated to the Cancer Patient Support Foundation.
Tim Richmond of Williston had the best overall time at 18 minutes and 53 seconds.
“That was a tough one,” Richmond said of the race. “You never know who you’re going to get out there. I had a guy who perfectly matched me. We were side by side through three miles, and at the end we split up just a little bit, but he was right on it.”
“You can see some folks you haven’t seen in a long time, run with some people who match your ability, and it’s kind of a spiritual boost,” he said.
The next race hosted by RaceVermont is the Sugarhouse Snowshoe 5K/10K, which will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Shelburne Sugarhouse.
