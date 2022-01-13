Girls’ hockey
Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 1, Middlebury 0: The Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield girls’ hockey team pitched its fourth shutout of the season in a win over Middlebury on Saturday, Jan. 8.
Hannah Schmid had the lone goal of the game, striking in the second period.
With the win, the CougarHawks move to 4-1.
Boys’ hockey
Champlain Valley 0, South Burlington 0: The Champlain Valley and South Burlington boys’ hockey teams battled to a 0-0 tie on Saturday.
With the tie, the Redhawks move to 1-3-1.
Girls’ basketball
Rice 34, Champlain Valley 20: The Champlain Valley girls’ basketball team saw its 57-game regular-season winning streak snapped in a loss to Rice on Friday, Jan. 7.
Shelby Companion had 11 points to lead the Redhawks, who closed the deficit to 20-17 in the third quarter but could not complete the comeback.
With the loss, CVU falls to 5-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.