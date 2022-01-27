Girls’ hockey
Essex 4, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 1: The Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield girls’ hockey team lost its second game in row, falling to Essex on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Sabina Brochu had the lone goal for the CougarHawks, with Evie Mae Buford earning an assist.
Grace Ferguson stopped 31 shots in goal for CVU-MMU, which falls to 5-3.
Gymnastics
Essex 130.3, Champlain Valley 99.65: Ruby Opton was third in the all-around competition, but the Champlain Valley gymnastics team fell to Essex in dual meet on Friday.
Opton was second in the floor exercise and second in the beam as part of her all-around performance.
Lamoille’s Kayla Meegan came in first in the all-around and Essex’s Anna Pringle Corcoran was second.
Boys’ hockey
Colchester 3, Champlain Valley 1: Colchester built up a two-goal lead through two periods and Champlain Valley fell to the Lakers on Saturday.
Mason Fay had the goal for the Redhawks, who fell to 3-5-1. Jason Douglas made 25 saves in goal for CVU.
Girls’ basketball
Champlain Valley 50, Mount Mansfield 38: Champlain Valley had a lead at halftime and did not relinquish it in a win over Mount Mansfield on Thursday, Jan. 20.
Addi Hunter had a double-double for the Redhawks with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Shelby Companion added nine points for CVU.
With the win, the Redhawks move to 7-1.
Boys’ basketball
Champlain Valley 38, Burlington 32: The Champlain Valley boys’ basketball team used a 16-4 run in the second quarter to pull away for a win over Burlington on Friday, Jan. 21.
Logan Vaughn led all scorers with 12 points for the Redhawks, who moved to 6-2 with the win. Alex Provost added eight points.
It was the third win in a row for Champlain Valley, which beat Burr and Burton on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 69-32.
Tucker Tharpe scored 15 points for CVU, while Vaughn added 11 points.
