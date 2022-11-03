Football
Champlain Valley 49, South Burlington-Burlington 20: Champlain Valley’s Jack Sumner scored five touchdowns to help the Redhawks grab a 49-20 win over Burlington-South Burlington co-op team in the Division I playoffs on Oct. 29.
Sumner had two touchdown catches and three rushing TDs for the unbeaten Redhawks, while Ollie Cheer threw three touchdown passes. Bill Bates had a TD catch and Chase Leonard had an interception return for a touchdown.
The top-seed Redhawks now advance to the semifinals, where they will take on No. 4 Essex on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m.
CVU will need to beat the Hornets to advance to its second straight title game. The two teams met in the seventh week of the regular season with CVU winning 28-21.
Boys’ soccer
Champlain Valley 1, St. Johnsbury 0: Champlain Valley struck early in the game and held off St. Johnsbury in the soccer quarterfinals Oct. 29.
Sam Dennison scored the lone goal for the No.2 Redhawks just under the seven-minute mark. Lucas Kelley had the assist and Evan Statton stopped two shots in the shutout.
CVU will now play No. 3 Colchester in the semifinals on Wednesday at 3 p.m., after press deadline.
The Redhawks and the Lakers had one matchup in the regular season, with CVU winning 4-2. They will look to duplicate that result and advance to the title game.
Girls’ soccer
Champlain Valley 2, Essex 0: The girls soccer team advanced to the semifinals with a win over Essex on Oct. 28.
The top-seeded Redhawks got a goal in the first half and tacked on a second in the second to beat No.9 Essex in the quarterfinals. Anna Morton and Lily Williams each scored for CVU.
Chloe Pecor had two assists, while Emma Allaire stopped two shots in goal.
CVU faced No. 5 Rutland in the semifinals Tuesday at 3 p.m. after deadline. The 13-0-1 Redhawks did not play the Raiders in the regular season.
Field hockey
Champlain Valley 4, Mount Mansfield 0: Champlain Valley jumped out to a 4-0 lead at halftime enroute to a win over Mount Mansfield in the DI quarterfinals.
Claire Marcoe had a hat trick to lead the Redhawks, with Miranda Oppenheimer adding a goal. Carly Strobeck, Sophie Madden, Tess Everett and Danielle Gamelin each had an assist for CVU (13-2).
Grace Ferguson and Rianne Nagelhout combined to get the shutout.
No. 1 CVU faced No. 4 Bellows Falls in the semifinals Tuesday at 5:45 p.m., after deadline. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.
The Terriers are looking to advance to their fifth straight DI title game and CVU is looking to return to final for the first time since 2020.
Girls’ volleyball
Champlain Valley 3, South Burlington 0: The girls team edged out No. 10 South Burlington in the playoffs on Oct. 29.
The No. 2 Redhawks now advance to the semifinals where they will meet No. 3 Rice on Nov. 3.
CVU beat the Wolves 25-23 in the first set, followed by a 25-21 second set and a repeat score in the third to clinch the win.
The 14-1 Redhawks met Rice once in the regular season, beating the Green Knights 3-2.
If CVU beats Rice it will advance to the title match for the sixth straight time, which will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Saint Michael’s College.
Boys’ volleyball
Champlain Valley 3, BFA-St. Albans 0: The Champlain Valley boys volleyball team beat BFA-St. Albans Oct. 27 to advance semis.
The Redhawks beat the Bobwhites 3-0 and the No. 2 seed advanced to next round.
CVU faced No. 3 Essex on Wednesday at 6 p.m., after deadline. The two teams played twice during the regular season, with the Hornets and Redhawks each taking one.
