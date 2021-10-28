Boys’ soccer
Champlain Valley 6, South Burlington 1: A four goal first half helped propel the Champlain Valley boys’ soccer team to a win over South Burlington to wrap up the regular season last Oct. 23.
Holden Batchelder had a hat trick for the Redhawks, who finished the regular season with a 9-3-2 record.
Riley Gauthier added a goal and an assist, while Tyler Wuthrich and Thomas Roberts each scored a goal. Aiden Jaremczuk stopped seven shots to earn the win in goal.
Girls’ soccer
Champlain Valley 4, BFA-St. Albans 1: The Champlain Valley girls’ soccer team finished the regular season with a win over BFA-St. Albans on Oct. 22.
Chloe Pecor tallied three goals for the Redhawks, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the Division I playoffs with the 4-1 win.
Lauren Knudsen added a goal, while Zoe Zoller dished out two assists. Emma Allaire and Ella Polli combined to make three saves.
CVU finished the regular season with a 11-1-2 record.
Girls’ volleyball
Essex 3, Champlain Valley 1: Champlain Valley fell to undefeated Essex in the final game of the regular season on Oct. 22 in girls’ volleyball.
The Hornets won the first set 25-20, but the Redhawks came back and won the second set 25-15.
But Essex won the third set (25-18) and fourth set (25-15) to clinch the win.
It was the first loss of the regular season for the Redhawks, who finished with a 12-1 record.
Field hockey
Champlain Valley 7, Middlebury 1: The Champlain Valley field hockey team broke out the offense in the final game of the regular season on Oct. 21.
The Redhawks beat Middlebury, 7-1, to end the season with a 9-5 record.
Ava Bartlett scored three goals, Peyton Jones tallied twice, while Tess Everett chipped in with a goal and two assists.
Grace Ferguson made four saves to earn the win in goal.
Boys’ volleyball
Champlain Valley 3, Essex 1: Champlain Valley dropped the first set but came back to beat Essex to finish the season with an undefeated record.
The Redhawks won the second set (25-16), third set (26-24) and the fourth set (25-22) to get the win.
CVU finished with a 15-0 record and the top seed in the Division I playoffs.
