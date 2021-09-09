Football
Champlain Valley 35, Burlington-South Burlington 14: The Champlain Valley football team opened up a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and did not look back as it beat Burlington-South Burlington on Saturday afternoon.
Aidan Miller had two touchdown catches for the Redhawks, who start the season with a 1-0 record. Quarterback Max Destito also hooked up with Alex Provost (10-yard touchdown catch) and Angelos Carroll (two-yard touchdown catch) for CVU.
Jack Sumner added a 14-yard rushing TD to round out the scoring for the Redhawks, who travel to St. Johnsbury on Friday for the second game of the season.
Boys’ soccer
Champlain Valley 3, Burr and Burton 0: The boys’ soccer squad scored twice in the first half en route to a win over Burr and Burton Saturday.
Holden Batchelder, Thomas Roberts and Sam Dennison each found the back of the net for the Redhawks, who moved to 1-0.
Tyler Wuthrich, Diego Robinson and Fritz Wetzel each dished out an assist for CVU, who did not allow a shot on net.
Girls’ soccer
Champlain Valley 6, Mount Anthony 1: Skyler Kingsbury and Chloe Pecor each tallied twice to lead the Champlain Valley girls’ soccer team to a win over Mount Anthony Saturday.
Emma Crum and Lily Williams each added a goal for the Redhawks (1-0), while Zoe Zoller and Anna Morton each chipped in with two assists.
Emma Allaire and Ella Polli combined to make three saves in goal for Champlain Valley.
Cross country
The Champlain Valley cross country team headed to Essex on Saturday for the Essex Invitational.
Matthew Servin came in first place in the Division I boys race to help the Redhawks to a second place finish in the team competition. Kai Hillier also finished in the top 10, coming in ninth.
On the girls side, CVU placed third in the team competition. Alice Kredell was the top finisher for the Redhawks, coming in sixth.
Field hockey
Champlain Valley 3, Burr and Burton 0: The Champlain Valley field hockey team scored twice off penalty corners and beat Burr and Burton on Friday to start the season with a win.
Paige Comeau had a goal and an assist for the Redhawks (1-0), while Tess Everett and Miranda Oppenheimer each added a goal.
Grace Ferguson earned the win in goal for Champlain Valley.
Boys’ volleyball
Champlain Valley 3, South Burlington 1: The Champlain Valley boys’ volleyball team topped South Burlington 3-1 Friday to earn a season-opening win.
The Redhawks won the first two sets (25-6 and 25-13) but dropped the third. They rebounded for a 26-24 win in the fourth set to wrap up the victory.
Boys’ golf
Zach Vincent shot a 40 and the Champlain Valley golf team got its first win of the season at Champlain Country Club Thursday.
Bryce Bortnick came in with a 42, Connor Mulanney followed with a 43 and Jason Douglas had a 44 to help the Redhawks to a team score of 169.
Colchester came in second with a 179, Rice shot 187 and BFA-St. Albans had 212.
