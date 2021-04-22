A commitment to inclusion has earned Champlain Valley Union High School national recognition.
ESPN, the Special Olympics, Rep. Peter Welch and Sen. Patrick Leahy were among the luminaries joining in a video tribute to the school.
CVU was one of five schools in the United States named a National Banner Unified Champion School.
They were selected from a pool of 8,000 Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools, ESPN commentator Jason Benetti said.
A Unified Champion School has sports programs where students with intellectual disabilities and without compete in sports as a team.
Victoria Arlen of ESPN applauded CVU for offering unified teams in bowling, bocci, snowshoeing and basketball.
The school won a state championship in unified basketball in 2016.
In 2018, CVU won the national basketball title at the Special Olympics Unified Championship games in Seattle, Arlen said.
Leahy said he and his wife Marcelle were proud of CVU for being recognized on the national stage for their work in combating stereotypes and supporting individuals who have intellectual disabilities.
“Congratulations to CVU. You make this Vermonter proud, and I want you to keep up the great, great work,” Leahy said.
Special Olympics global ambassador Charles Melton said the school’s commitment to inclusion is demonstrated in its 22 years of work: “That is a true commitment to inclusion.”
Arlen recalled hearing CVU coach Anthony Spagnolo say the leadership of the school puts often-marginalized students as the top priority.
“Inclusion is not an inconvenience or an extra thing at CVU. It’s expected and a part of the authentic culture,” Arlen said.
Mackenzie Marcus was one of five CVU students who participated in the video. She said she had been a Special Olympics partner since she was in third grade.
One of the things Marcus said she had learned through her involvement with unified activities is little things like waving or saying hello can have major impact on a school being more inclusive.
“The smallest of actions really speak volumes about your intentions,” Marcus said.
