BOYS BASKETBALL
Champlain Valley 40, Mount Mansfield 35: The Champlain Valley boys basketball team held off a late push from Mount Mansfield with clutch free throw shooting to get the win on Monday night, Jan. 27.
Ethan Harvey had 10 points to lead the Redhawks, who went 9-for-11 overall from the free-throw line. Jacob Boliba added eight points for CVU, who move to 12-1.
Connor Philbrick led all scorers with 16 points for Mount Mansfield (6-5).
The Redhawks also nabbed a win on Thursday, Jan. 23, beating Essex 57-41.
Tyler Morehouse had 17 points in the victory, while Harvey added 15 points for CVU, who pulled away with a 25-11 run in the third quarter.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Champlain Valley 49, St. Johnsbury 14: The Champlain Valley defense held St. Johnsbury to just two points in the second half as the Redhawks ran over the Hilltoppers on Friday, Jan. 24.
Mekkena Boyd scored 12 points to lead Champlain Valley (11-0), while Julia Blanck added nine points and five rebounds. Bray Hunter chipped in with eight points and five rebounds.
Josie Choiniere had 12 points for St. Johnsbury (7-3), who beat CVU in the Division I state championship last season.
BOYS HOCKEY
Champlain Valley 1, Spaulding 1: The Champlain Valley boys hockey team salvaged a tie with Spaulding on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Devon Fay had the lone goal for the Redhawks. Aiden Achilles had the assist and Nakobe Morgan-Parmett made 22 saves.
Champlain Valley moves to 2-8-2 this season with the draw.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Champlain Valley 4, South Burlington 0: Four different goal scorers found the back of the net as Champlain Valley shutout South Burlington for a win on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Riley Erdman (one assist), Tess Everett, Samara Tucker and Kayleigh Bushweller each had a goal for the Redhawks (6-6).
Grace Ferguson earned the shutout in goal for CVU, who scored three times in the first period.
Lyssa Tan stopped 26 shots in goal for South Burlington.