CROSS COUNTRY
Coach: Nicole Gorman
Last season: Boys: Division I state champions; Girls: Division I state champions
Key returnees: Boys: Kai Hillier, senior; Matthew Servin, junior; Jameson McEnany, junior. Girls: Jasmine Nails, senior.
Key newcomers: Boys: Niko Cuneo, first year; Girls: Alice Kedrell, first year; Annalise Wood, first year.
Outlook: After both the boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams captured Division I state titles last season, high expectations will continue this season for the Redhawks. On the boys’ side, Champlain Valley returns several athletes from last year’s state champs.
On the girls’ side, Champlain Valley has gotten an infusion on youth to add to its returning runners. One of the big changes for the Redhawks is the coach. After over 20 years with the program, Scott Bliss stepped down from the head of the program and Nicole Gorman takes the reigns.
“We are looking forward to getting the season underway,” Gorman said. “It will be exciting to watch them turn their hard work into success.”
Up next: Saturday at Essex Invitational, 10 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Coach: Tucker Pierson
Last season: 10-2, lost in the Division I state championship game
Key returnees: Sophia Stevens, senior, defense; Tess Everett, junior, midfield; Paige Comeau, senior, defense; Ava Bartlett, senior, forward.
Key newcomers: Grace Ferguson, junior, goalkeeper; Danielle Gamelin, junior, defense.
Outlook: Last year, the Champlain Valley field hockey team made a run all the way to the Division I finals. That loss sits with the returning core of Redhawk players, who will look to return the team back to the top of the division this season.
“We’ll be leaning on our good defensive leadership to hold off the onslaught of powerful teams while also balancing scoring opportunities with some returning strength,” said coach Tucker Pierson.
The team will have to work in a new goaltender, as well as couple of other key positions.
“Part of our work this early season is coming together to play well with that balance of returners plus new players,” Pierson said. “We are very lucky to have a large team.”
Opener: Friday vs. Burr and Burton, 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Coach: Rahn Fleming
Key returnees: Max Destito, quarterback, junior; Alex Provost, wide receiver, junior; Jared Anderson, wide receiver/defensive back, senior; Ryan Canty, running back/linebacker, senior; Angelos Carroll, running back/defensive back, senior; Eric Guczek-Nasab, wide receiver/linebacker, senior; Eli Jones, offensive line/defensive line, senior; Henry Kramer, offensive line/defensive line, senior; Griffin Newberry, offensive line/defensive line, senior; Ryan Walker, offensive line/defensive line, senior.
Key newcomers: Ollie Cheer, quarterback/defensive back, sophomore; Sean Kennedy, offensive line/linebacker, first year; Emmett LaChapelle, wide receiver/defensive back, senior; Ollie Pudvar, kicker, senior; Connor Simons, offensive line/defensive line, sophomore; Jack Sumner, running back/defensive back, sophomore.
Outlook: Last season, after COVID-19 forced high school football into a 7-on-7, non-tackle game, the Champlain Valley team made the best of the situation — advancing all the way to the regional championship. This year, football is back to normal, and teams will have to adjust after two years away from tackle football.
But Champlain Valley returns 20 seniors from last year’s squad and that experience will help them as they start off the season.
“One of our strengths is in our leadership, for sure,” said coach Fleming. “They infuse the team with an impressive blend of calm determination and intensity.”
The team will also work in a crew of new players, who bring some athleticism and speed, Fleming said. “Competitively, we’d love to hang our first banner as a football team this year,” he said. “ ‘Play 11 and win the last one’ — that is, win a state championship — is a competitive goal for our squad.”
Opener: Saturday vs. South Burlington-Burlington, 1 p.m.
BOYS’ GOLF
Coach: Seth Emerson
Last season: Division I state champions
Key returnees: Bryce Bortnick, junior; Zach Vincent, junior; Connor Mulaney, sophomore; Emerson Ayer, junior; Travis Stroh, junior; Kaiden McClure, sophomore.
Key newcomers: Jason Douglas, junior.
Outlook: In the last three years, the Champlain Valley boys’ golf team has won three state championships. This year, the Redhawks will face an uphill battle to make it four in a row after the team’s top five golfers have all moved on from the team, four due to graduation.
“I have young guys hungry to get their shot and excited for the season,” said coach Seth Emerson. “I think we may sneak up on people this year, we are young so every match we are going to learn something.”
The team has no high school match experience and so will rely on the early part of the season to learn the ins and outs of the high school game.
“I’m excited to work with this group, I think they are talented if not super experienced,” Emerson said.
Up next: Thursday at BFA-St. Albans, 4 p.m.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Coach: Tammy Anthony
Last season: Second place at the Division I state championships
Key returnees: Lindsay Beer, senior; Clare Stackpole-McGrath, sophomore; Elise Ayer, sophomore; Megan Rexford, junior.
Key newcomers: Ryan Sleeper, first year.
Outlook: Last season, the Champlain Valley girls’ golf team took a big step forward, coming in second in the state championship tournament. With the two top finishers returning in Lindsay Beer and Clare Stackpole-McGrath, the Redhawks can focus on taking the next step.
“At this point of the season I’m not seeing any weaknesses on our team as they are very dedicated to the game and they want to do well,” said coach Tammy Anthony. “We have a very strong team that is working hard.”
Opener: Friday at Milton, 4 p.m.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Coach: Rob Cole
Last season: 10-3, lost in the Division I semifinals
Key returnees: Chance Therrien, senior, midfield; Riley Gauthier, senior, midfield; Fritz Wetzel, senior, midfield; Holden Batchelder, senior, forward; Aiden Jaremczuk, senior, goalie.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell.
Outlook: The Champlain Valley boys’ soccer team is a motivated bunch. With over a dozen of the players returning from last year’s team and the loss from the semifinals still fresh, the Redhawks are an experienced group.
“We should be competitive with each team we come up against,” said coach Rob Cole. “If the boys work hard and play for each other we should be capable of making another exciting playoff run.”
While the team will have a lot of leadership and experience, there are some younger players that Champlain Valley will look to integrate into the roster as the season gets started. “I know the boys will be focused on shutouts and winning games on our home field,” Cole said.
Opener: Saturday vs. Burr and Burton, 12 p.m.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Coach: Stan Williams
Last season: 10-1, lost in the Division I state championship
Key returnees: Chloe Pecor, sophomore, forward; Ava Barron, sophomore, midfield; Anna Morton, junior, midfield; Zoe Zoller, junior, midfield; Rowan Godbout, senior, defense; Emma Crum, senior, forward.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell
Outlook: After a disappointing loss in the Division 1 title game last year, the Champlain Valley girls soccer team is back with new players and a solid core of returners. While the Redhawks will take some time to find their balance in the new season, the young group is full of talent.
“We should have a team that is fast, hard-working, deep, and versatile,” said coach Stan Williams. “We hope to play up tempo and fast-paced — both on defense and the attack. This is going to be a really fun group to watch come together, grow and compete.”
Opener: Saturday at Mount Anthony, 12 p.m.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Coach: Joey O’Brien
Key returnees: Vivienne Babbott, senior, outside hitter; Alysanna Lasek, senior, setter; Chloe Snipes, senior, opposite.
Key newcomers: Samara Ashooh, sophomore, middle; Annalise Dagget, sophomore, libero; Elizabeth Mjaanes, freshman, middle.
Outlook: After COVID-19 forced volleyball outside and cancelled the official postseason, the Champlain Valley girls’ team is back and ready to defend its title from 2019. This year’s squad will be young, with only one senior on the team. The rest of the group’s returning players played outdoors last season, so the whole squad will need some time to adjust.
“They are much more experienced now, and the challenge will be to translate that experience back to the indoor court,” said coach Joey O’Brien. “From what I’ve seen so far, this team is more than up to the task.”
Luckily, the captains return to lead the team again, giving the Redhawks some solid leadership as they get ready to start a regular season schedule.
Opener: Friday vs. South Burlington, 6 p.m.
