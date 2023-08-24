Vermont holds all-star tournaments for three different Little League divisions, and this year Champlain Valley Little League won all three, a feat that has never been done before.
The three divisions include teams comprised of 8-to-10-year olds, 9-to-11-year olds and 10-to-12-year olds. The first two divisions can advance to the district, state and regional level.
The third, the Little League Division (10-12), can also advance to the World Series tournament, this year played in Williamsport, Pa.
Champlain Valley lost its World Series bid July 30 in an 8-5 loss over against St. Johnsbury. See our story, bit.ly/3QIkbmY.
“The success of our three all-star teams and their historic sweep of the District 1 Championship in our inaugural season is a direct reflection of the hard work put in by the players and volunteer coaches, both in the regular and postseason,” Al Giangregorio, president of Champlain Valley Little League, said. “The league will continue to foster a development-based approach to continually build the skills of all 300-plus players in the league. We truly believe this is just the start of a long run of district and eventually state and regional championships in the future.”
The Champlain Valley Little League, part of District 1, includes Burlington American, Center City (Burlington), Colchester, Middlebury, Mount Abraham, North Burlington, Richmond, Addison County, South Burlington, Vergennes Area, Williston, Winooski and Champlain Valley (Charlotte, Shelburne and Hinesburg).
Mike Niebur, manager of Champlain 11-12 all-stars, said the team had a magical ride this summer.
“This group of 12 fantastic athletes from Charlotte, Hinesburg and Shelburne brought home the championship — the first since 2010 — and finished its tournament run as the second-best team in the state. As a coach I’ll best remember this team as being one without ego, with 12 kids who worked hard, loved each other, and played for one another in every single practice and game.”
“It was always ‘we’ or ‘the team.’ Everything we did, we did it together, as a team, as a family,” he said. “I’ll forever love each and every single one of these kids and be appreciative of our fantastic coaches, Ken McAvey and Andy Strauss, as well as all of the phenomenal families and community who supported these kids and this team from day one.”
9-11 district champions
The Champlain Valley Little League 9-11 all-stars also won the Vermont District 1 championship and went on to force a deciding win-or-go-home game at states. Overall, the team went 8-2-1 during the season with each loss coming by only one run.
The 9-11 all-stars ultimately lost 7-6 in 8 innings to finish second at the state championship.
“They played with passion, integrity and respect for the game and their community all the while playing an amazing brand of baseball over what was just an incredible summer of baseball,” said team manager Jonathan Wolf.
8-10 all stars
“These kids epitomized the word team,” Giangregorio said.
Eight of the of 12 players on the team were first-year all-stars, “but they quickly rallied around one another and their level of play increased practice by practice and game by game,” he said. They came into the four-team double elimination as the fourth seed and defeated the top-seeded two teams three times over the course of four days to claim the 8-10 district championship for the first time in several years.
“This was a total team effort and all our players contributed to this well-earned accomplishment,” Giangregorio said.
The 8-10 all-stars were coached by Mike Flanagan, Sam Fox and Giangregorio.
