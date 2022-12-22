Boys’ basketball
Champlain Valley 81, Mount Anthony 46: Champlain Valley scored 33 points in the third quarter to beat Mount Anthony in the North-South tournament Saturday.
Sam Sweeney netted 18 points to pace the Redhawks (2-0), while Alex Provost added 13. Russell Willoughby (12 points) and Kyle Eaton (10 points) also hit double-digits for CVU.
Girls’ basketball
Champlain Valley 62, Mount Anthony 12: Champlain Valley beat Mount Anthony Saturday in the North-South Tournament.
Addi Hunter led all scorers with 11 points and eight rebounds for the Redhawks, who move to 2-0. Shelby Companion added 10 points and Lauren Vaughan chipped in eight.
Girls’ hockey
Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 8, Rutland 0: The Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield girls’ hockey team moved to 4-0 with a win over Rutland Monday, Dec. 19.
KB Aldrich and Karina Bushweller each tallied twice for the CougarHawks, while Tess Everett, Riley Erdman, Livia Brochu and Mackenzie Rivard each added a goal. Grace Ferguson earned the shutout.
CVU-MMU also beat South Burlington on Saturday, Dec. 17, beating the Wolves 3-1.
Megan Rexfod (one assist), Clark Clark and Sophie Brien each had a goal for the CougarHawks (3-0). Miles Brien added a helper and Ferguson stopped 17 shots.
The CougarHawks also won Wednesday, Dec. 14, beating Harwood 4-0. Everett, Megan Rivard, Bushweller and Eva Lewis each had a goal for CVU-MMU, while Ferguson made 13 saves in the shutout.
Boys’ hockey
Champlain Valley 2, Burr and Burton 1: The boys’ hockey team rebounded from two losses with a win over Burr and Burton on Saturday.
Brady Jones and Shamus Phelan both scored for the Redhawks, who move to 2-2.
Trevin Keefe and Nick Menard each added an assist, while Jason Douglas stopped 32 shots.
The Redhawks took a loss to South Burlington in the Beech Classic at Leddy Park on Wednesday, falling 3-2.
Travis Stroh and Nic Menard each had a goal for CVU, while Jason Douglas stopped 26 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.