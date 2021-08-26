Last season, the Champlain Valley Union High School football team’s goal was to make the best out of a bad situation.
After COVID-19 forced high schools to switch to non-contact touch football for the fall season, the Redhawks dealt with the disappoint and embraced the challenge — advancing all the way to the title matchup.
But this year, Champlain Valley is champing at the bit for the return of a normal football season.
“They are fired up, they’re just eager to get after it,” said coach Rahn Fleming. “They’re hungry. They’ve been saving up for like two years now.”
The Redhawks returned to the football field last week to begin preseason and Fleming said the excitement among the group was obvious — even with the heat and humidity causing some slight variations to the routine.
“Our seniors and juniors who have played tackle football at the high school level came back with memories of what it was like and eager to get back after it,” Fleming said.
Champlain Valley will open the regular season with a game on Saturday, Sept. 4, against the Burlington-South Burlington SeaWolves, the first tackle football game the program will have played since 2019.
While the return to normal will take some time to get used too, particularly for younger players who haven’t played a varsity season, Fleming is excited about the possibilities for this group.
“We have around 20 seniors that weathered the COVID storm,” Fleming said. “What we have working for us is continuity of team spirit, right and we have 20 seniors who are coming back. We’ve got some great leadership there.”
In addition to leaders who helped the team to a 10-2 record and a loss in the championship game last season, the Redhawks will have a ton of athleticism and a strong lineup of linemen.
“We’re going to be able to run the ball. When people make adjustments to stop the run, we’re going to be able to throw the ball,” Fleming said. “I don’t mean to be too generic, but those things are true.”
The rest of the preseason will see the Redhawks look to get comfortable with their game plan and playbook, while also taking some time to participate in a scrimmage with Colchester.
While the coaching staff feels good about its group this season, the team will have to wait for its first to really measure themselves against the rest of the league.
“One of the great pitfalls of pre-season double sessions is that we learn our learning curve has been so steep and so impressive and we get pretty good at what we’re doing against ourselves,” Fleming said. “When we face other teams we find out if we’re really good at what we do against people who really want to stop us from doing what we do.”
As the start of the season gets closer, the Redhawks are getting more and more excited about that first game and stepping out onto the field.
“There’s going to be a lot of excitement, no question in the world,” Fleming said. “What we need to do is be able to contain and control and direct the enthusiasm that I know is going to be on the sideline that night.”
