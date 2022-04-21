Coach: Davis Mikell
Last season: Division I state champions
Key returnees: Ryan Canty, senior, pitcher/infield; Oliver Pudvar, senior, pitcher/outfielder; Braedon Jones, senior, pitcher/first base; Angelos Carroll, senior, shortstop/second base; Kyle Tivnan. Junior, junior; Asa Roberts, junior, catcher.
Key newcomers: Travis Stroh, sophomore, outfield/pitcher; Robbie Fragola, junior, second base/shortstop; Lewis Kerest, junior, catcher/first base; Colby Galipeau, junior, outfield/pitcher.
Outlook: After winning last year’s DI title the Champlain Valley baseball team will have to make one big adjustment: a new voice in the dugout.
Davis Mikell takes the reins of the team this season, his first as the varsity head coach. He will certainly have talent to draw from. CVU returns its top three captains and pitchers — Canty, Pudvar and Jones —- to lead the team, while the team’s seven returnees also provide offensive strength at the plate and on the base paths.
“Our player leadership from the three captains has helped younger players by showing and talking with them about how things need to be done during practice and other drills,” Mikell said. “With a large core of the team returning from last year in addition to the players who are new to the team we hope to continue to be competitive with many of the other top teams in Division I.”
Opener: Friday, April 22, at Middlebury, 4:30 p.m.
