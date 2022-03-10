To repeat as state champions, the Champlain Valley Union girls’ alpine ski team needed top results out of all four of its skiers.
They got just enough.
The Redhawks eked past Rice by one point to capture their second straight Division 1 state title.
In the first day of competition, CVU earned a narrow two-point lead in the giant slalom at Burke Mountain.
Carolynn Strobeck came in seventh, with Dicey Manning right behind her in 10th. Kate Kogut finished in 18th place and Elizabeth Nostrund rounded out the top four finishers with a 28th-place finish.
With a narrow lead heading into Tuesday’s slalom at Burke, CVU needed its skiers to place just ahead of their counterparts from Rice.
Manning came in 10th, Strobeck followed in 13th and Kogut finished 15th to put the Redhawks in solid position. Then Ella Lisle came in 20th — four points ahead of the fourth skier for the Green Knights — to give CVU just enough breathing room and the state title.
Boys’ alpine
CVU’s girls were not the only team to come home with some hardware at the alpine ski championships. The Redhawk boys’ alpine team captured a state championship of its own on Tuesday, March 2.
CVU won its second D1 title in a row with a dominating performance on the slopes at Burke.
Jake Strobeck was the top finisher in Monday’s giant slalom, coming in second. Ray Hagios was fourth and George Francisco (ninth) also finished in the top 10. Kyle Marvin was the fourth finisher for CVU, coming in 13th place.
The Redhawks continued their dominance on Tuesday in the slalom, placing four skiers in the top 10.
Francisco was fifth, Hagios came in sixth, Peter Gilliam followed in seventh and Marvin was ninth to clinch the D1 crown for Champlain Valley Union.
