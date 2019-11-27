FOOTBALL
CVU running back Seth Boffa headlined the Redhawk picks for the Division I All-Conference team.
Boffa earned a spot as a First Team running back for CVU.
Zach Gamelin and Clayton Thorpe both earned First team nods as offensive and defensive lineman, while Cole ZuWallack was named to the Second Team as a defensive lineman.
Ryan Anderson was a Second Team pick as a wide receiver and a returner, while Matthew Trifaro was named to the First Team as a kicker. Punter McLain Jipner earned an honorable mention.
Ryan Canty earned a Second Team spot as a linebacker, while teammate Shane Gorman was named an honorable mention at the same position.
Eric Pockette made the Second Team as a defensive back and quarterback Maxwell Destito was an honorable mention.
BOYS SOCCER
Division I state champions Champlain Valley Union High School gave the Vermont Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State team a Redhawk flavor.
Jami Lashua, Jonah Roberts, Jack Sinopoli, Erik Stolen and Cullen Swett were all named to the D-I All-State team from CVU.
The same five players were also named to the Metro Division I First Team.
Jacob Allaire, Asa Lawson, Sam Johnson and James Schmidt all earned honorable mention nods.
FIELD HOCKEY
The CVU field hockey team had four players named to the Metro Division All-Star First Team, as decided by the Vermont field hockey coaches.
Flynn Hall, Maggie Warren, Hailey Chase and Clara MacFaden were all named to the First Team.
Warren also earned a spot on the Twin State team as a defender.
Lena Ashooh and Mackenzie Marcus were both named to the Second Team and Janie Hardy and Sophia Stevens earned honorable mentions.