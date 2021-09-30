The youth football team Buccaneers, part of the Northern Vermont Youth Football League comprised of 16 teams from around northern Vermont in action in September. Over 120 youth players benefit each year from the efforts of all of those involved with the Buccaneers program, which serves as a feeder program for the Champlain Valley Union High School Redhawks team.
The 5/6 Buccaneers won their matchup against the St. Albans Steelers (yellow jerseys).
