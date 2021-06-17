When Champlain Valley’s Ben Sampson took the court for his singles match in the Division I state championship Thursday, June 10, the Redhawks and top-seed Burlington were locked in a back-and-forth battle for the title.
When the senior walked off the court with a win, it was to a celebration with his new title-holding teammates.
Sampson outlasted Burlington High School’s Theodore Schulman in three sets, 2-6, 7-6, 10-8, to clinch the state championship for Champlain Valley, who bested Burlington with a 4-3 score.
“Our seniors played like seniors,” said CVU coach Frank Babbott. “It was a perfect storm of seniors for CVU, it couldn’t have lined up better. It’s a big deal for the tennis program.”
After the first three matches of the day, Champlain Valley held a narrow lead.
Charlie Mjaanes won a marathon match of his own — 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 — over Burlington’s Louis Berlind, while the doubles pair of Aidan Greer and Cooper Whalen beat the Seahorse’s duo in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4.
After Burlington won a singles match to even it at 2-2, Champlain Valley’s Henry Bijur came back to win his match against Sam Silberman in three sets, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7, to put the Redhawks back on top.
But as Sampson was locked in his battle, the Burlington doubles pair of Khiem Nguyen and Nevin Morton evened the match back up. With the two teams knotted at 3-3, all eyes turned to Sampson and Schulman.
“Ben (Sampson) and Henry (Bijur) were the same two guys who basically won it for us against Stowe,” Babbott said. “These guys are seniors, these guys are tough competitors, I was very comfortable with those guys. They earned what they got.”
With the win, Champlain Valley captured its first title in 21 years and its fifth championship overall.
The Redhawks finish the season with a 13-4 record and handed the Seahorses their first loss of the year.
