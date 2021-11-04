Boys’ soccer
No. 11 Mount Mansfield 2, No. 3 Champlain Valley 0: Mount Mansfield goalkeeper Eric Bissell made a save on a penalty kick and energized the Cougars into an upset win over No. 3 Champlain Valley Friday, Oct. 29.
Charles Rodjenski and Andrew Poehlmann both scored for Mount Mansfield in the second half to seal the victory.
Aiden Jaremczuk made four saves in goal for Champlain Valley, who finishes the season with a 10-4-2 record.
Cross country
The Champlain Valley cross country team fell just short of a state championship Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Vermont state title race in Thetford.
The CVU girls team came in second place with 61 points —- just behind state champion Burlington (56 points). It is the first time in 12 years that CVU has not held the title.
Alice Kredell was the top finisher for the Redhawks, coming in third place overall. Jasmine Nails followed in eighth place. Avery Murrary came in 12th, Corinna Hobbs was 18th and Kate Silverman finished 20th for CVU.
On the boys’ side, the Redhawks came in fourth place as a team. St. Johnsbury won the Division I state title, beating second-place BFA-St. Albans in a tiebreaker. Essex came in third.
Matthew Servin came in second overall for CVU, while Jameson McEnaney came in ninth. Kai Hillier finished in 12th, Owen Deale was 33rd and Jack Crum came in 37th place.
