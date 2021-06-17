Boys of summer

The Dodgers, managed by Dan Hughes, finished their undefeated season 12-0 in Shelburne Little League’s majors division by beating the Red Sox 10-2 in the championship game on Tuesday, June 8, at the Town Field.
The team roster included Yuri Grass, Levi Hughes, Sawyer Jennings, Jack Main,Wes McManis, Charles Moore, Maxon Parker Bartlett, Heath Schnipke, Henry Shrier, Theo St. Peter, and Zac Stolz.
