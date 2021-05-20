BOYS LACROSSE
Champlain Valley 19, Burlington 4: The offense led the way for the Champlain Valley boys lacrosse team in a win over Burlington Monday.
Sean Gilliam had four goals and one assist for the Redhawks, who remain undefeated with a 10-0 record. Shane Gorman had three goals and two assists, while Owen Pierce tallied twice.
Jake Bowen and Harper Anderson teamed in net.
The Redhawks also got a win Saturday, beating Mount Mansfield 12-9.
Gorman had two goals and three assists, while Nolan Shea added two goals and two assists. Bowen had six saves.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Johnsbury 4, Champlain Valley 3: Two tight matches broke for St. Johnsbury and were the difference in a loss for the Champlain Valley boys tennis team Monday.
Charlie Mjaanes lost his match in the third set tiebreaker and the doubles of duo of Collin Adams and Drew Strobeck fell in a tie breaker in the second set for the Redhawks, who fall to 5-3.
Aiden Greer and Kobey Pecor each got wins in singles for Champlain Valley, while Henry Bijur and Ben Sampson won in doubles.
On Saturday, the Redhawks were 6-1 over Colchester.
Mjaanes, Bijur, Adams, Jakob Holm and John Bingle all won their singles matches for CVU, as did Zachary Mjaanes and Drew Strobeck in doubles.
GIRLS TENNIS
Champlain Valley 5, St. Johnsbury 2: After losing the first two matches of the season, the Champlain Valley girls tennis team has won five straight after Monday’s victory over St. Johnsbury.
Tabitha Bastress, Erina Fina and Addie Maurer came out on top in singles for the Redhawks, who improve to 5-2.
Sage Kehr and Sunny Premsanker teamed up for a win in No. 1 doubles and Phoebe Henderson and Charlotte Sisson bested the field in No. 2 doubles.
On Saturday, Redhawks beat Colchester 6-1. Lindsey Beer, Cassie Bastress, Tabitha Bastress and Addie Maurer all scored wins in singles.
Kehr and Premsanker, and Henderson and Sisson won their doubles matches.
BASEBALL
Champlain Valley 12, South Burlington 3: Oliver Pudvar allowed just one earned run in six innings of work to lead Champlain Valley over South Burlington Saturday.
Ryan Eaton hit a home run and drove in five runs for the Redhawks, who move to 9-2. Ryan Canty scored three runs and had an RBI, while Kyle Tivnan was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
SOFTBALL
South Burlington 14, Champlain Valley 3: The Champlain Valley softball team dropped its seventh game in a row, falling to South Burlington Saturday.
Shelby Companion had a double, while Olivia St. Peter went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Redhawks (1-10).
It was the second loss in a row to South Burlington, who also beat CVU on Thursday 6-2.
Lindsey Peryea had a home run and two RBIs for the Redhawks, while Amanda Gagne took the loss in the circle.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Champlain Valley 18. Mount Mansfield 8: Champlain Valley jumped out to a 12-5 lead at halftime in a win over Mount Mansfield Friday.
Gretta White had six goals to pace the offense for the Redhawks, who move to 6-4.
Petra Kapsalis added three goals for CVU, while Ava Bartlett and Chloe Snipes each tallied twice. Amelie Schart, Charlotte Couperwaithe, Peyton Jones and Tess Everett each chipped in with a goal.
Clare Stackpole-McGrath made nine saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.