BOYS’ LACROSSE
With only one loss on its regular season schedule, Champlain Valley cruised to the top seed in the Division I boys’ lacrosse playoffs.
The only loss the Redhawks sustained was to No. 2 Woodstock in the final week of the regular season.
Champlain Valley earned a buy in the playdowns and will face the winner of No. 8 Rutland (4-10) and No. 9 BFA-St. Albans (3-10) on Friday, June 4, at 4:30 p.m.
The Redhawks beat the Bobwhites in both meetings in the regular season and beat Rutland in their one matchup.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
A loss in the last game of the regular season snapped a five-game winning streak for the Champlain Valley girls’ lacrosse team.
With the loss, the Redhawks finished with a 10-5 record and the No. 5 seed in the Division I playoffs.
CVU will travel to No. 4 BFA-St. Albans (10-3) on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
The Redhawks and Comets have not met this season but two of their common opponents — Rutland and Essex — each handed the team’s losses.
BASEBALL
For the third year in a row, the Champlain Valley baseball team finished the season with the No. 1 seed heading in the postseason.
The Redhawks (13-3) will face No. 8 South Burlington (9-6) on Friday, June 4, at 4:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
South Burlington bested the Redhawks in an earlier matchup, one of just three losses in the regular season. The Wolves and Redhawks split their two games, the first a 5-4 Champlain Valley loss and the second a 12-3 win.
If Champlain Valley can advance to the semifinals, it will likely see No. 4 Rice or No. 12 St. Johnsbury, which upset No. 5 Mount Anthony in the quarterfinals. While Champlain Valley got a late season win over the Hilltoppers, the team suffered a 1-0 loss to Rice in the final week of the season.
BOYS’ ULTIMATE FRISBEE
The Champlain Valley boys’ ultimate frisbee team dropped three out of its final four games to end the regular season.
The Redhawks finished with a 9-4 record and earned the No. 5 seed in the postseason.
They faced No. 12 BFA-Fairfax on Tuesday in the Division I playdowns, with a 15-4 win.
Champlain Valley Union advances to face winner of No. 4 Leland & Gray vs. No. 12 Bellows Falls in the D-I quarterfinals on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
The Redhawks did not face either team in the regular season.
GIRLS’ ULTIMATE FRISBEE
The Champlain Valley girls’ ultimate frisbee team ended the season with a three-game winning streak, enough to help them secure the No. 4 seed in the upcoming playoffs.
CVU (6-6) will face No. 5 South Burlington (4-8) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
The Redhawks faced the Wolves twice in the regular season, with Champlain Valley winning both matchups.
If the team gets the win, it will face top-seed Montpelier (12-0) in the semifinals on Monday.
BOYS’ TENNIS
With three of the team’s four losses coming to No. 1 Burlington and No. 2 Stowe, the Champlain Valley boys’ tennis team is set for a solid run in the tournament.
The Redhawks finished the regular season with a 10-4 record and the No. 6 seed in the playoffs.
Champlain Valley got off to a good start, defeating No. 11 Burr and Burton 5-2 in the playdowns on Tuesday.
The Redhawks now move on to face the winner of No. 3 Rutland (11-2) and No. 14 Rice (1-8).
GIRLS’ TENNIS
For the first time since 2015, the Champlain Valley girls’ tennis team will not be the No. 1 seed heading into the Division I postseason.
The Redhawks finished the season with a 7-4 record and earned the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.
Champlain Valley takes on No. 5 Burlington (7-4) today, June 3 at 3 p.m.
The girls faced the Seahorses twice in the regular season, with Burlington winning the first match 7-0 and the Redhawks, which beat Champlain Calley 7-0 in the regular season — is likely lurking in the semifinals.
