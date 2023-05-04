Baseball

Champlain Valley 5, Rutland 0: Elise Berger won in her Champlain Valley varsity debut as the Redhawks beat Rutland 5-0 on Saturday, April 29.

Berger pitched five innings and gave up no runs on three hits. Travis Stroh paced the CVU offense with a home run and two RBIs, while Lewis Kerest and Declan Cummings each scored.

With the win, the Redhawks move to 5-0.

CVU also won Thursday, beating Mount Mansfield 8-5 with a four-run second inning effort.

Christopher Robinson was the winning pitcher after giving up one run on one hit and striking out four. Declan Cummings went 2-for-4 and had two RBIs, while Robbie Fragola had an RBI.

Softball

Champlain Valley 13, Rutland 11: The Champlain Valley softball team scored four in the fifth inning to come back and beat Rutland in a high-scoring affair Saturday.

Shelby Companion sparked the comeback effort with a home run in the fifth inning. Kate Boget and Amber Reagan each went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Alex Wemple also drove in two runs.

Juliette Chant won in the circle, striking out five in seven innings of work. Chant, Lily Mincar and Morgan Gallup each drove in a run.

CVU moves to 2-3 with the win.