When Tim Albertson took the field on Sunday for his final game as coach of the Champlain Valley Union High School baseball team, he could be forgiven if there were some state championship game nerves.
But his players quickly took care of that.
The Redhawks scored seven runs in the first inning and pitcher Oliver Pudvar allowed only three hits in seven innings as Champlain Valley beat No. 3 Brattleboro 13-0 to capture the Division I state title for the second year in a row.
“Once we put up the seven runs, it was nice to be able to enjoy six and a half innings of baseball,” Albertson said. “Once we got ahead, it was like, all right, let’s relax. Let’s just enjoy this and took a little extra moment every once in a while.”
Kyle Tivnan got the team started with a single in the bottom of the first, then the next nine batters got on base. Ryan Canty drove in the first two runs, then Braedon Jones doubled to score Canty. Champlain Valley kept scoring, racking up a 7-0 lead in the first inning.
“They were hunting fastballs,” Albertson said. “We gotta get that first out and then we’ve gotta come out, apply some pressure and that has always been our goal every game. We were able to do that, but all of a sudden it just became an onslaught of line drives left and right. It was pretty special.”
Then, Pudvar took over. The junior pitcher allowed just three hits — one in the third inning, one in the fifth and one in the sixth — over the seven innings. He struck out 18 batters, including striking out the side in the seventh inning to clinch the championship.
“You could see it during pre-game, he was on and you could tell after the semifinal that he was like ‘this is going to happen and I’m ready for this,’” Albertson said. “He seemed pretty focused and determined to do it and have a great game.”
Canty paced the Redhawks with two runs and two RBIs, while Jones and Ryan Eaton each had two runs and an RBI. CVU added a run in both the second and third innings, then put the game out of reach with four runs in the fifth inning.
“If we play to the best of our ability, we’re going to be fine,” Albertson said of the team’s mindset. “We just need to focus on ourselves. If everybody can do their part, we’re going to be successful.”
This year’s success could translate going forward, with only four players on the roster graduating. With most of the group returning — including staff ace Pudvar — the team will be in good shape to contend next season, with a new coach.
“They do have the right makeup, they’ve got great leadership,” Albertson said. “They’ll be successful.”
Meanwhile, Albertson gets to reflect on 12 years with the program that resulted in four state championships.
“It was a great way to kind of just be able to look back,” Albertson said. “This was well worth the 12 years of day-in and day-out work that went on for this to happen.”
