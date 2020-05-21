There is still one all-star match-up on the books and Champlain Valley Union High School will have a duo of representatives.
The 28th Make-A-Wish All-Star Hockey Classic is scheduled for June 27 at the Stowe Arena. Should the event proceed, it will feature a girls game at 4 p.m. and a boys matchup at 6:30 p.m.
On the girls side, Nicole Wright from the Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield co-op team, which appeared in the Division II final, has been named to the roster.
For the boys, James Bernicke from Champlain Valley was named to the team.
Tickets for the event will be available at the door and cost $12 for adults, $5 for children 7-17. Children under six are free.