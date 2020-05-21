There is still one all-star match-up on the books and Champlain Valley Union High School will have a duo of representatives.

The 28th Make-A-Wish All-Star Hockey Classic is scheduled for June 27 at the Stowe Arena. Should the event proceed, it will feature a girls game at 4 p.m. and a boys matchup at 6:30 p.m.

On the girls side, Nicole Wright from the Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield co-op team, which appeared in the Division II final, has been named to the roster.

For the boys, James Bernicke from Champlain Valley was named to the team.

Tickets for the event will be available at the door and cost $12 for adults, $5 for children 7-17. Children under six are free.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.