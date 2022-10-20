Shelburne Youth Soccer finished up its fall season last Saturday with the annual Newberry Cup. Each year Shelburne Recreation recognizes a volunteer who goes above and beyond.
This year’s Joe Cenis Volunteer Award winner for youth soccer was Jackson Strayer-Benton, who coached two teams this fall.
