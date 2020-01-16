BOYS BASKETBALL
Champlain Valley 61, St. Johnsbury 58: Champlain Valley boys basketball held off a late push by St. Johnsbury to earn a 61-58 win on Monday, Jan. 13.
Ethan Harvey had 27 points for the Redhawks to lead all scorers. Champlain Valley Union High School led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter but watched the Hilltoppers go on 18-0 run to tie the game.
Harvey hit a 3-pointer with one second remaining to lift CVU to the win. Noah Allen added 13 points for the Redhawks, who move to 8-1.
On Thursday Jan. 9, the Redhawks also got the win, beating Colchester 75-38.
Devin Rogers had 19 points to lead CVU, while Ryan Spear and Noah Allen each added eight points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Champlain Valley 74, Brattleboro 34: Champlain Valley girls basketball continued its undefeated run with a 74-34 run over Brattleboro on Monday, Jan. 13.
Madison Reagan led the Redhawks (7-0) with 16 points, Shelby Companion added 15 points and seven rebounds and Mekkena Boyd 11 points and eight points.
CVU led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter, but shut out the Colonels in the second frame to move to a 39-11 lead at halftime.
The Redhawks also captured a win on Saturday, Jan. 11, beating Burlington 69-36.
Julia Blanck had 13 points and Mekkena Boyd added 12 points. Quinn Boardman (11 points) and Shelby Companion (10 points) also hit double-figures.
NORDIC SKIING
The Champlain Valley girls nordic team captured the win at the three-stage Tour de Chittenden after the competition wrapped up on Monday, Jan. 13.
The Redhawks finished with 23 points on Monday in the Hill Climb at Cochran’s. Emma Strack finished second in the race, Esther Cuneo was third and Finnegan Mittlestadt came in fifth place.
In the Classic race on Saturday, Strack was second, Mittelstadt was fourth and Cuneo was sixth, while Emma Crum was in eighth place.
In the skate prologue in Colchester on Friday, Jan. 10, Cuneo came in first place, Mittelstadt was second and Strack was fourth and Isabelle Mittelstadt was tied for seventh.
In the boys race, Champlain Valley came in third place overall after the three race competition.
Skyler Heininger was seventh in the Hill Climb race on Monday.
BOYS HOCKEY
South Burlington 6, Champlain Valley 5 (OT): South Burlington scored in overtime to earn a come-from-behind victory over Champlain Valley to capture the CSB Cup on Saturday, Jan. 11.
The Redhawks (2-7) had a 3-1 lead after two periods but watched South Burlington come back to get the win.
Aiden Achilles had two goals and one assist for CVU, while Angelos Carroll tallied twice. Austin Igler added a goal and Jason Douglas stopped 20 shots.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Essex 5, Champlain Valley 0: The Champlain Valley girls hcokey team was shutout by Essex on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Grace Ferguson made 19 saves in a losing effort for the Redhawks, who fell to 4-5.