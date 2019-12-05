The Champlain Valley Union High School rowing teams raced in Boston Harbor Nov. 23 as part of the Northeast Regional Youth Open-Water Rowing Championships.
The competition, which is known as the Icebreaker, features the region’s best youth open-water rowers from Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and Vermont.
Two teams from CVU, A boat and C boat, claimed first place trophies at the annual event.
CVU’s A boat, several of them members of the CVU B boat which won the Intermediate Sprints event in their division last year, posted the fastest time in the Intermediate Nautical Mile to take first place in that event.
In a moment of drama, CVU A was also announced as the winner of the Intermediate Sprints event, although a mix-up had occurred and the team ended up with second place honors, while the South Burlington crew was awarded the first place.
CVU A boat rowers are Wiley Simard, Charlotte; Aidan Palmer, Williston; Anna McGrade, Charlotte; Tony Nguyen, Williston; Duncan McGrade, Charlotte; Stuart Robinson, Charlotte; coxed by Kat Nelsen, St. George.
The Intermediate CVU B team placed 10th in the Sprints, and sixth in the Nautical Mile.
In the Novice Division sprints, CVU C boat placed first, followed by CVU A in second, and CVU B in fifth place.
CVU C rowers are Lucas Barton, Hinesburg; Geo DeBrosse, Hinesburg; Julia Cichoskikelly, Hinesburg; April Palmer, Williston; Sydney Johnston, Shelburne; Olivia Fransisco, Williston; coxed by CVU alumna Megan Rogers, Shelburne. In the Novice Distance Challenge, CVU C finished fifth, CVU A finished eighth and CVU B finished ninth
CVU Rowing is coached by Helen MacAndrews, assisted by Greer Krembs.
“Greer and I are so incredibly proud of our whole team,” said MacAndrews. “We have had a pretty incredible season. Not only was it the largest crew in the 15 years of CVU rowing, but we also had the most new rowers starting out this season.”