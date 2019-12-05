The Champlain Valley Union High School rowing teams raced in Boston Harbor Nov. 23 as part of the Northeast Regional Youth Open-Water Rowing Championships.

The competition, which is known as the Icebreaker, features the region’s best youth open-water rowers from Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and Vermont.

Two teams from CVU, A boat and C boat, claimed first place trophies at the annual event.

CVU’s A boat, several of them members of the CVU B boat which won the Intermediate Sprints event in their division last year, posted the fastest time in the Intermediate Nautical Mile to take first place in that event.

In a moment of drama, CVU A was also announced as the winner of the Intermediate Sprints event, although a mix-up had occurred and the team ended up with second place honors, while the South Burlington crew was awarded the first place.

CVU A boat rowers are Wiley Simard, Charlotte; Aidan Palmer, Williston; Anna McGrade, Charlotte; Tony Nguyen, Williston; Duncan McGrade, Charlotte; Stuart Robinson, Charlotte; coxed by Kat Nelsen, St. George.

The Intermediate CVU B team placed 10th in the Sprints, and sixth in the Nautical Mile.

In the Novice Division sprints, CVU C boat placed first, followed by CVU A in second, and CVU B in fifth place.

CVU C rowers are Lucas Barton, Hinesburg; Geo DeBrosse, Hinesburg; Julia Cichoskikelly, Hinesburg; April Palmer, Williston; Sydney Johnston, Shelburne; Olivia Fransisco, Williston; coxed by CVU alumna Megan Rogers, Shelburne. In the Novice Distance Challenge, CVU C finished fifth, CVU A finished eighth and CVU B finished ninth

CVU Rowing is coached by Helen MacAndrews, assisted by Greer Krembs.

“Greer and I are so incredibly proud of our whole team,” said MacAndrews. “We have had a pretty incredible season. Not only was it the largest crew in the 15 years of CVU rowing, but we also had the most new rowers starting out this season.”

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.