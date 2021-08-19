Shelburne’s Flo Meiler has done it again.
The 87-year old completed in 12 events at the U.S.A Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championship in Ames, Iowa, July 22-25, and brought home 11 gold and one silver medals, and set three world records and two U.S. records.
Competing in the 85-89 division, Meiler set world records in the pentathlon, 80-meter hurdles and 800-meter run. She shattered U.S. records in the 2,000-meter steeplechase and high jump.
Meiler has trained since February 2020 five to six days a week at The Edge and South Burlington High School track, which she said factors into her success.
Results
80-meter hurdles, 26.69
High jump, 3 feet, 1/2 inch
100-meter dash, 23.75
Triple jump, 16 feet, 2-1/2 inches
Long jump, 7 feet, 1/4 inch
Shot put, 20 feet, 7 inches
Hammer throw, 58 feet, 4 inches
Weight throw, 24 feet, 8 inches
Discus, 48 feet, 9 inches
Outdoor pentathlon, 4,467
2,000-meter steeplechase, 18:55.84
Pole vault, 4 feet, 7 inches
Javelin, 31 feet, 1 inch
