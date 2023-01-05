As we get ready to ring in the new year, it is time to take a moment to look back on 2022 and the success it brough Shelburne and Champlain Valley athletes.
Highlights from the year included seven state titles for the Redhawks, saying goodbye to a familiar face and welcoming a new one. But the biggest highlight of all included some Olympic glory.
Here are the highlights from 2022:
Shelburne’s Megan Nick wins bronze medal in Olympic aerials
After qualifying for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Megan Nick looked forward to soaking in the experience of her first Olympic games and doing her best on the hill. Instead, she surprised everyone with a performance to remember and some new hardware: an Olympic bronze medal in women’s aerials on Feb. 14, clinching her podium finish with a back full-double full on her final jump, for a score of 93.76.
Nick picked up aerial skiing as a student at Champlain Valley was the first Vermont native to medal in the aerials and the first American to medal in individual aerials since 1998.
Longtime AD retires, CVU welcomes new face
In the summer of 2022, longtime coach, teacher and activities director Dan Shepardson decided to retire after a 37-year career at both Northfield and Champlain Valley Union high schools.
Shepardson, who won nine state titles and nearly 200 games as a boys soccer coach, spent the last seven years as CVU’s activities director and was a mainstay at all Redhawk sporting events.
As Shepardson moved into retirement, a new face took his place: Ricky McCollum, who took the reins this summer and has quickly become a familiar face for CVU athletes, coaches and fans.
CVU beats Middlebury for first Division I football title
The high-powered Redhawk offense helped Champlain Valley Union High School football team to a spot in the Division I state championship game for the second year in a row. However, it was the defensive effort that clinched the 24-19 win over Middlebury and helped capture the program’s first DI state title.
CVU quarterback Ollie Cheer went 23 for 36 for 287 yards and completed passes to six different receivers. Jack Sumner caught six for 89 yards and Alex Provost ran 69 yards on six catches. CVU went unbeaten in the regular season against Vermont opponents, with a 10-0 record.
CVU girls’ soccer team soars to title game mark
For the last two seasons, the Champlain Valley girls’ soccer team has been on the losing side of the DI state title scoresheet. This fall, the Redhawks snapped the skid and beat Mount Mansfield to win the championship.
Zoe Klein had the lone goal in the 1-0 win to help CVU win its four state championships in the last six years. Champlain Valley finished with a 15-0-1 record and the program’s 20th state championship, the most titles in state history in boys’ and girls’ soccer.
Field hockey team uses OT to win championship
For the first time since 2008, the field hockey team finished the season at the top of DI. The Redhawks scored a late goal in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 1-1 and send the championship game against South Burlington to overtime.
Miranda Oppenheimer netted the game winner in OT to set off a celebration for the CVU field hockey team as it captured the DI title.
Champlain Valley finished with a 15-2 record and the program’s third state championship.
CVU’s Gregory Seraus sets state record
Champlain Valley’s Gregory Seraus dashed into the record books and his team nearly ran its way to a state title.
Seraus set a new state record at the DI state track and field meet in the preliminary run of the 100 meters with a time of 10.76 seconds and then captured the individual state title in the event. The senior also won the 200-meter event.
The Redhawks boys’ track and field team nearly won the overall team title — coming in second overall to St. Johnsbury — after Seraus’ performance.
CVU girls’ cross country team wins again
The girls’ cross country team overwhelmed the rest of the state to capture the title, the program’s 13th crown in 14 years. Champlain Valley placed five runners in the top 10, with Alice Kredell leading the way for CVU, winning the individual state title and finishing nearly two seconds ahead of the runner up.
Estella Laird came in next, finishing in fourth. Audrey Neilson was seventh, Amelie Scharf came in eighth place and Lydia Donahue was 10th for the Redhawks. CVU saw its 12-year state title run ended last season when Burlington won the girls’ crown but, after just one year, the Redhawks returned to the top of the heap.
CVU boy’s lacrosse makes it nine in a row
Champlain Valley continued its dominance of DI boys lacrosse this spring, with another state title. The Redhawks added to its cache of trophies, beating Burr and Burton 13-11 in the championship game to win its ninth straight title and 12th overall.
Matias Williams scored three times for the Redhawks, while Elliot added two goals and two assists. Nolan Shea, Peter Gilliam and Owen Pierce each tallied twice.
Champlain Valley alpine skiers sweep D-I titles
Last year, the Champlain Valley alpine skiers swept the DI state titles. In 2022, they repeated the feat.
The Redhawks girls eked past Rice by one point to capture their second straight title, while the boys’ team dominated the competition to win its second in a row.
In the giant slalom, Carolynn Strobeck came in seventh, with Dicey Manning right behind her in 10th. Kate Kogut finished in 18th place and Elizabeth Nostrund rounded out the top four finishers with a 28th-place finish.
In the slalom Manning came in 10th, Strobeck followed in 13th, Kogut finished 15th and Ella Lisle came in 20th.
Jake Strobeck was the top finisher in the GS, coming in second, while Ray Hagios was fourth and George Francisco at the ninth spot also finished in the top 10. Kyle Marvin was the fourth finisher for CVU, coming in 13th place.
In the slalom, Francisco was fifth, Hagios came in sixth, Peter Gilliam followed in seventh and Marvin was ninth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.