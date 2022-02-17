Susan Bowen
Age: 56
Day job: Business owner.
Other town boards/commissions: Justice of the peace in Shelburne.
What are the three most important issues facing Shelburne?
Important issues facing Shelburne are very different depending on who one asks. I hear many people talking about the town’s employee challenges, others point to growth and others have concerns about green space.
My huge issue is the amount of tax money that our town spends on extraneous programs and studies. It would be nice to see our tax money allotted only for the essentials for livability. Infrastructure is the top necessary expense.
In recent months, Shelburne residents seem to be questioning the rate of development. Is the current pace of development appropriate?
Like many people, I remember when Shelburne was very quiet. I liked the old days, so the pace of development is bittersweet. Some of the growth seems appropriate and some of it doesn’t. One of the busiest highways is running through our town and that is a tough work-around. Town “officials” point to the growth as increasing the tax base, but even as the tax base gets bigger our taxes still go up.
According to a report by Leckey Consulting, more people in Shelburne need to engage with economic development to better direct where growth occurs. Do you agree or disagree with that assessment?
I have not read the Leckey report, so I cannot comment on it. It seems obvious that residents need to engage in economic development. Private businesses and citizens are the best at spearheading economic development.
Shelburne has recently seen an exodus of police and dispatch personnel. How do you think the staffing shortage affects department morale and the department’s ability to provide police services? What would you like to see done to address the situation?
All situations are best addressed by listening to the people and allowing communication with no judgement. In regard to the exodus, I am not sure exactly what is going on. Each person probably has a reason for leaving. I might address the situation by asking a couple of unbiased mediators to listen to all involved and suggest necessary changes.
Many agree that one positive thing that’s come from the COVID-19 pandemic is the state’s housing program for the homeless. Do you support the continuation of the program that utilizes some Shelburne motels to house people?
I will have to do some research on these housing options. I have some ideas, but it is not worth placing these on paper unless I know all the facts. Wasn’t it President Ronald Reagan who said, “The nine scariest words are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help”? My biggest question about this housing is whether it is helping people get on their feet and move on quickly to pay for their own housing? There is a fine line between hand-outs and hand-ups.
Do you agree, as some are suggesting, that Shelburne town officials need to be more transparent?
It is important to be transparent. Town officials are answerable to the citizens. They work for us.
