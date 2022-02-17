Sean Moran
Age: What age would you like me to be for this job?
Day job: Published author, actor, director for TV and film.
Other town boards/commissions: President of LakeView Cooperative. I have attended selectboard meetings religiously for 10 years.
What are the three most important issues facing Shelburne?
Personnel, including Shelburne Police Department, and the need for a town human resources person to make government run efficiently.
Building regulation updates to bring more inclusion from the people’s ideas.
Keeping and creating our greenspace and coming into better compliance of climate guidelines from the state.
In recent months, Shelburne residents seem to be questioning the rate of development. Is the current pace of development appropriate?
I think the rate is normal but I am not sure the kind of development is. We need to re-think lots that are vacant to be repurposed — Red Apple, Sirloin Salon, Champlain Lanes— and we need to focus more on affordable housing.
According to a report by Leckey Consulting, more people in Shelburne need to engage with economic development to better direct where growth occurs. Do you agree or disagree with that assessment?
Absolutely agree. Shelburne needs to realize that the town is more than the core village. Folks seem to forget Route 7 is a huge part of Shelburne.
Shelburne has recently seen an exodus of police and dispatch personnel. How do you think the staffing shortage affects department morale and the department’s ability to provide police services? What would you like to see done to address the situation?
I have met with acting chief Mike Thomas to discuss just that. Passing of the union contract is a huge plus. Also, once the department can move on from the cloud it is under, we can work to build a stronger department. Let’s not forget this is not just a Shelburne problem. Burlington’s force is down to 62 from 90-plus police officers and they offer a $15,000 signing bonus.
Many agree that one positive thing that’s come from the COVID-19 pandemic is the state’s housing program for the homeless. Do you support the continuation of the program that utilizes some Shelburne motels to house people?
Along with many other cities in Chittenden County, yes Shelburne has done its part. I believe there needs to be more wraparound services to enable the clients to help themselves out of a scary situation, like homelessness.
Do you agree, as some are suggesting, that Shelburne town officials need to be more transparent?
Absolutely, from the selectboard and across every department. We cannot go back to the opaque board of five years ago.
