Rep. Kate Webb
Democrat, Chittenden 5-1
What are your highest priorities for the Legislature as a whole this session?
Invest the remaining time-sensitive COVID-19-related funds for pandemic recovery. Invest the $2 billion in federal funds for transportation and broadband infrastructure while building the workforce needed to implement this profound opportunity for the future. Stabilize, even temporarily, the state employee and teacher pension system. Complete the reapportionment of legislative districts as required by law every 10 years.
What do you foresee as hot topics within your committee(s)?
As chair of the education committee, respond to COVID-19 challenges — people in the education field are not asking for any new initiatives — career and technical centers; challenges, opportunities and future workforce; follow up on previous initiatives such as literacy, special education, school facilities, community schools, Act 46 (school governance), among others; and equitable education funding and review of the weighting study task force.
What are some sleeper issues that you think haven’t been given enough attention?
Education workforce: Who are our educators of the future?
What are your thoughts on having to legislate remotely again, and do you think it’s important to get back to an in-person setting soon?
It’s a tough way to do the work, but difficult times call for this adjustment.
What brought you at least a little bit of joy this week as you got the band back together again, so to speak?
Regardless of party affiliation, legislative colleagues were truly delighted to see each other. It reminds me that in Vermont, while we don’t always agree, we find time to listen and work together respectfully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.