Rep. Jessica Brumsted
Democrat, Shelburne 5-2
What are your highest priorities for the Legislature this session?
Vermont has received an unprecedented amount of federal dollars due to COVID-19 thanks to our Congressional delegation, particularly Sen. Patrick Leahy. Our priority must be to see that those dollars are spent judiciously and equitably. Much of this money is one-time funding, and we must ensure that it is spent appropriately. Another issue of prime concern is that Vermont is struggling to maintain a vibrant workforce. Senate and House committees will address workforce needs within their areas of jurisdiction in the coming months. For example, on my committee, the House Committee on Human Services, we will be working to help find solutions to the workforce challenges in our preschool and child care centers as well as for our long-term care providers.
What do you foresee as hot topics within your committee(s)?
Our committee will be taking testimony from child care workers, parents, long-term care providers, nursing homes, adult day centers and the administration to determine what we can do to help alleviate this situation. This month we will also be reviewing the Senate action on the Proposal 5 constitutional amendment dealing with reproductive freedom. We will hear testimony and inform ourselves on the Senate action prior to voting it out of committee and sending it to the House floor for action. Vermonters will have the final vote in the November 2022 elections. Tragically, the numbers of opioid overdoses in the state are reaching epidemic proportions. It is important that our committee look at this insidious situation and determine what steps might be taken to change this trend that effects the lives of countless Vermonters and their families.
What are some sleeper issues that you think haven’t been given enough attention?
Something I have become aware of recently is the dilemma that parents of developmentally disabled adults are facing as they try to secure options for continued care when they are no longer able to provide that care for their loved ones. Several of us on my committee have requested that we look deeper into this issue this year.
What are your thoughts on having to legislate remotely again, and do you think it’s important to get back to an in-person setting soon?
Though we all know it is not the ideal, I am grateful for the work and planning of the House and Senate leaders who have made it as safe as possible to continue our work of the session. I know Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski has assured us that leadership will continually evaluate the situation so we can meet in person as soon as it is safe for us and for any Vermonter who wants to be in the Statehouse to be there.
What brought you at least a little bit of joy this week as you got the band back together again?
I did experience a real sense of joy being in the building, meeting members I had never met in person, catching up with old friends and being in my House seat. I think legislators and all Vermonters are ready to be back together again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.