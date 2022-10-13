While Twitter began as a medium for posting urgent messages like what your favorite reality TV star had for breakfast or things you ordinarily wouldn’t bother to tell casual acquaintances if you accidentally wound up sitting next to them, tweeting has grown in scope and gravity since it was hatched 16 years ago.
Now our presidents have Twitter accounts on which they offer the government’s 280-character positions on world and national affairs. It reminds me of Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” where the great truths of the revolution were reduced to “four legs good, two legs bad.”
Right alongside Twitter, Facebook is where our self-absorption gets to stretch out and consume as much space as it wants, meaning all the space in the world. In addition to enabling us to bask narcissistically in full view of strangers we designate as “friends,” Facebook also provides a service to the criminal underclass by alerting them to what our children look like and when we’ll be away from home.
According to NEAToday, American schools are “embracing social media as a teaching tool.” While Twitter and Facebook were once regarded as a classroom distraction, and students’ postings as a threat to their privacy and security, a growing cadre of teachers has been shrugging off those concerns since they rest only on social media’s documented role as a distraction and threat to students’ privacy and security.
Even as they urge us to rearrange public education around a pernicious commercial phenomenon that’s less than two decades old, supporters concede that teaching via social media is still controversial. A 2013 survey conducted by Pearson, the software, publishing and assessment giant, found that while 41 percent of educators were using it in their classes, 56 percent described classroom use as “more distracting than helpful.”
In an especially creative application of statistics, promoters claimed that “education dominates the Twittersphere” because “out of the half billion” daily tweets, “4.2 million are related to education.” For those of you without an iPhone on which you can do the calculations, that’s a less than staggering eight tenths of a percent, assuming everything that’s categorized as education actually is educational.
One eager superintendent defends social media classroom use on the grounds that there’s suddenly “so much information out there.” In this information age, popular fiction ignores several pertinent facts.
First, thanks to Aristotle, The New York Times, Walter Cronkite and the Encyclopedia Britannica, there’s always been much more information out there than students could ever take in.
Second, the reason that many American students are uninformed and poorly educated isn’t that they lack electronic access to what other uninformed American students think.
Third, books, newspapers and most nightly news networks have editors who, while fallible, filter out most of the nonsense and libel. Who filters Facebook?
Advocates argue that social media apps allow students to “share and regularly provide feedback on each other’s work.” This same theory prompted the introduction of writing conferences several decades ago, where students comment on and correct each other’s essays. Unfortunately, few students know enough to make many useful comments.
Boosters also contend that students can use social media to “follow their learning passions” after school hours, something books apparently never permitted them to do. I’m also willing to bet those passions aren’t why most students fire up their Twitter and Facebook accounts when they get home at three o’clock.
The superintendent alleges that teachers can’t “just teach from a textbook anymore.” The reality is, though, that good teachers have rarely taught from a single textbook. Depending on the subject, as long as I’ve been in school, teachers have always drawn from magazines, newspapers, films, reliable websites and their own minds. What the superintendent really means is schools can’t get a lot of students to pick up a book anymore. Allowing social media in classrooms means at least they’ll be reading something, or more likely looking at it, since much of the material is pictures and videos.
Read? Who needs to read?
One tech disciple recommends Twitter for deciding whether students “want cookies or cupcakes at the next class party.” Whatever you do, don’t ask them to raise their hands in person.
Another devotee has long encouraged her students to email each other during class. She concedes she exercises little control over the content of their messages, but she’s happy they’re “so comfortable communicating electronically,” as if adolescents who can text in their pockets need help getting comfortable. She seems unconcerned, even unaware, that she’s effectively traded some portion of her curriculum — and her purpose — for what we used to call passing notes in class. Social media applications expand that idle conversation exponentially.
Primary level enthusiasts recommend Twitter for students who are just beginning to read. Kindergarteners, for example, can connect with other 5-year-olds around the country by sharing photos and classroom work. How do they do this since they can’t read and write? Who’s actually doing the sharing? What aren’t children learning while they, or their teachers, are busy tweeting? Do we really want fingers that don’t yet know how to hold a pencil tapping out letters that many pre-readers don’t yet recognize to form combinations that often aren’t words?
Welcome to yet another reason 21st century Johnny won’t be able to read.
Welcome to another generation of Twitter customers.
Welcome to 21st century wisdom in 280 characters or less.
Repeated studies trace children’s escalating problems with socialization, attention and sleep to excessive exposure to video images. Meanwhile, American schools devote more and more time to alleged learning in front of a video screen.
The self-esteem movement corrupted our children’s self-image so each thought he was the most important person in the room. Now we’re inflating children’s self-importance further by perverting their school days into reality television. Yes, you’re a star on your class Facebook page.
We’re so proud of our cutting-edge efforts to get our students electronically connecting and learning side-by side with online children they’ll never see. Meanwhile, we lament that bullying is on the rise because they can’t get along with the children they deal with every day.
Experts lament that students have suffered by being cut off from each other by COVID-19. Every day they tout the developmental benefits of in-person schooling. Yet now that we have students back in the same room, we have them connecting via telephones and TV screens.
It doesn’t take a hashtag to see the folly in that.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. He would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
