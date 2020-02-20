For more information, please view our flyer at http://bit.ly/CVSDBudgetFlyerFY21, our web page at www.cvsdvt.org/budget, or email us with questions at CVSDboard@cvsdvt.org.
1. How voting for our schools works
On or before Tuesday, March 3rd, voters will be asked to approve one budget for all public schooling in the Champlain Valley School District (CVSD). CVSD includes Charlotte, St. George, Williston, Shelburne, and Hinesburg. Voted ballots will be brought to a central location (CVU) and co-mingled (all town ballots mixed together) prior to being counted by representatives from each town from the Board of Civil Authority.
2. Why the budget is increasing
The proposed budget is increasing by 4.4% this year. It covers salary increases, a 13.2% increase in the cost of health insurance, and increases in the cost of goods and services at the rate of inflation. The budget also reflects higher Special Education costs which are partially offset by state revenues. More specific information about the budget can be found on the website.
3. Within the budget, CVSD is strengthening programming and supports for students.
CVSD is focused on improving early literacy outcomes, increasing STEM opportunities, and supporting students who come to school with social-emotional struggles. School counselor and administrator roles are being restored at CVU to best meet the needs of and support all students.
4. Rising property values are a significant contributor to increasing tax rates.
Property tax rates are based not on the budget increase but on the increase in the “net cost per equalized pupil”. CVSD is fortunate to have a slightly increasing equalized student count which, when coupled with the board’s conservative fiscal plan, lowers the community’s tax exposure to 3.2%. Changes in the state funding calculation lower this even more to a 1 cent increase on the equalized tax rate. Offsetting this good news is a two-cent decline in the consolidation incentive our district receives.
The largest impact on local tax rates is the CLA or Common Level of Appraisal which is the adjustment the state makes to assessed property values so they reflect current market values. Property values in our community are continuing to rise and the adjustment is applied to the tax rate.
5. Other school-district Articles on the Ballot
There are several procedural votes which are taken at the CVSD Board of Directors’ Annual Meeting. This is held on Monday, March 2, at 5 p.m. in CVU room 160 and all are welcome. On Tuesday, March 3, besides the budget, the Board is asking for approval to apply $725,000 of the fund balance - or the district’s financial reserves - as revenue which lowers the tax rate. There will also be an article for voters to approve the purchase of three new school buses. With the help of a state grant, two of these buses will be among the first electric school buses in Vermont. And finally, the Board is asking for support for a $6M Capital Construction Bond. We have a website set up to provide information about the proposed bond. This can be accessed via the school district’s website: www.cvsdvt.org.
Residents can view a list of where and when information about the proposed budget for 2020-2021 will be shared and presented in our communities on the school district’s budget webpage. www.cvsdvt.org/budget All meetings are open to the public. You can attend any meeting, regardless of the town in which you reside.
* Remember, you can vote early!
