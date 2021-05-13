We don’t pay poets enough.
In the midst of being somewhat numbed to writing about and during the “coronaverse” — while acknowledging all the wellsprings of revelation, realization and reckoning it has provided — it has become so clear that we don’t pay poets enough.
A challenge is that poetry is not often associated with money, and poets may not be particularly moved by the material, except in terms of observing and commenting on it. The belief persists - as with the realm of the — spiritual and our inner being — that money and poetry don’t mix. But what is more important, more valuable, than the truth-telling, beauty-making and conscience-calling work of the poets? What is more precious than the spiritual questions and quest for the sacred — the divine to the secular — that the world’s poetry guild voices?
The prominence of poetry during the coronaverse has been striking. In my full-time work as a poet over the past several years, so many people - from kids to adults — have shared that they don’t like poetry or find it intimidating. And, yet, it is everywhere these days. People are still buzzing about Amanda Gorman’s appearance at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, and the opportunities she is leveraging as a result surely testify to the power of poetry. She may be one of the rare ones who is paid enough.
I’ve spent a lot of this past year contemplating on why poetry remains in the public’s perception as a sacred craft, even as it is not cherished or aspired to in the U.S. to the extent it is revered in other cultures. A jaded perspective might say that what we do revere as a society that relentlessly worships “independence” to the detriment of the good of the whole is the artisanship of the mysterious, the special sauce of genius.
But a more poetic perspective is that at its heart, humanity thrums to the harmonious hum of beauty. A spiritual wisdom is that the discord of humanity — the seemingly eternal battle between its brutality and beauty — sources from humanity’s role as the great harmonizer. Despite all of our technological advancement and genius worship of people who are often not equipped with a conscience compass, it is being moved emotionally that humanity — especially U.S. humanity — still most reveres and seeks, and a seat of emotional experience is the heart, not the mind. The heart beats in rhythmic duality, and in its duality, humanity will create drama to create movement; it will create chaos to create peace. It is the nature of humanity to yearn to be moved, to be moving.
And like other artists, poets move us. And it seems they most move us, like prayer, at the moments when not much makes sense and when the “normal” has receded into miasmas of the unknown. Except for poetry-lovers, most people probably don’t turn to poetry when times are good. But when the solid ground turns to quicksand, the human heart yearns for understanding, for comfort, for spiritual salve. It yearns for truth that transcends humanity’s capacity for brutality and the exacting knife of an invisible virus delivered to cut us into conscience. When assumed reality recedes, poets become the secular priests and their poetry, prayer.
No doubt, the current prominence of poetry will fade for a cycle. But after the plague of the black death in the 14th century, the Renaissance sprang forth. What kind of modern Renaissance might be possible for us to forge from our current plague of Black death serving as a barometer of our humanity — or lack thereof? As the George Floyd trial unfolds before the public eye with a commentary on Day 1 that this is “a trial of the human heart”, how will the heart respond? Much of it depends on adjusting how and what we value. It depends on balancing “expertise” with higher truths. In the mid-90s, I was paid $45,000 an hour for presentations to pharmaceutical companies and the doctors they were courting with unconscionable and ethically-questionable decadence on what the “whole world wide web thing” meant for healthcare. But I am now paid $0-$25 an hour (if I’m lucky) to transform a traumatized mute child into a glowing bundle of talkative creativity through a one-hour outdoor poetry adventure whose impact will last her a lifetime. What is that worth? The human heart knows. It is our collective work to listen and come out through this trial with a new poetry at the heart of our policies and progress.
