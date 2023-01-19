Legislative leadership has already laid out their agenda for this session. Despite the dire state of health care for the almost half of Vermonters under the age of 65 who are underinsured, it is clear they have no intention of doing anything meaningful to address the state’s health care crisis.
Underinsured is an abstract idea that is easy to dismiss, but it has serious, potentially deadly real-life consequences. The underinsured have two alternatives when they are sick: Delay care and risk their health or pay for care and risk falling into debt.
Delaying care can cost people dearly. For example, a diabetic with a huge deductible fails to get routine checkups and ends up needing a foot amputation. Or a person with a high fever and shortness of breath waits days to seek care and dies of bacterial pneumonia.
The other alternative, paying for unaffordable care, also costs them dearly. That’s how around 30,000 Vermonters ended up with medical debt turned over to collection agencies, while tens of thousands more are paying down medical bills that have yet to be turned over to collections.
If you want to see what medical debt does to your life, read over some of the stories collected by the state’s health care advocate. Medical debt has dramatic effects on Vermonters’ lives, from ruined credit to skimping on food to postponing retirement. It goes without saying that they’re postponing future medical treatment for fear of running up even more debt.
This kind of choice between a rock and a hard place goes on every day in Vermont. It amounts to the worst, most unfair kind of health care rationing. Why do we allow it? Here are the excuses we hear from some legislators:
• Excuse No. 1: Because Medicare and Medicaid are federally directed, we can’t change the rules they have in place.
This is simply not true. Waivers of federal rules are common in Vermont and other states. In Vermont, VHAP, Dr. Dynasaur and the all-payer model all operate under waivers of federal rules. Anyone watching the recent circus in Washington knows that we cannot expect a national universal health care system anytime soon.
• Excuse No. 2: We don’t have enough primary care clinicians and expanding coverage would just make this worse.
Again, not true. Implementing universal primary care would be a magnet drawing primary care clinicians to this state. Including all patients in one program — with one set of rules and regulations rather than the hundreds they now face — would vastly reduce the amount of time and effort they are forced to spend on administrative tasks. Few people outside the medical profession appreciate how heavy that burden is now: 15.9 hours a week for family medicine doctors according to a 2020 survey.
• Excuse No. 3: It is too expensive to expand coverage to everyone.
In fact, we already spend more than enough to provide comprehensive care to all Vermonters. That has been shown in study after study. Administrative costs eat up 34 percent of what we now spend and half of which is pure waste. Implementing a universal system would save massive amounts, as much as $1 billion (about $3 per person in the U.S.) according to some studies.
• Excuse No. 4: We need to address the cost of care before expanding access.
The truth is that we will never be able to make health care affordable until we implement a universal access system. First, keeping people out of the current system is administratively very costly, as discussed above. Second, the current system encourages delayed care, which costs more as people grow sicker.
Note that these arguments against needed reforms are generalities while avoiding real reform inflicts specific and extensive damage on a large portion of Vermonters.
Everyone agrees that health care needs to be fixed. Admittedly it is a gargantuan task to try and fix the entire system at once. Health care is nearly 20 percent of the Vermont economy with big, entrenched stakeholders who exercise considerable influence over what legislation gets moved in the Legislature.
So why not start with a smaller piece: Universal primary care. That makes primary care — including mental health and substance-use-disorder services — a public good like police protection and firefighting. Commercial insurers would no longer have to pay the cost of primary care and premiums would be reduced accordingly.
Universal primary care is a small but important piece of the answer. It comes with a small price tag for taxpayers — less than 6 percent of total spending — and that is offset by lower premiums. However, it would make an enormous difference. Everyone needs primary care, even healthy people.
Make no mistake, this legislation is within the power of the Legislature. Ask your legislators to support universal primary care.
Dr. Deborah Richter is a practicing family physician in Cambridge. She lives in Montpelier.
