The University of Vermont Health Network recently presented next year’s budget proposal to the Green Mountain Care Board. Despite years of serious belt tightening, several major forces are driving the need for a significant increase.
The health network took this opportunity to share with the board what’s at stake and explain why its budget proposal is necessary to stabilize finances and put it on a path to sustainability.
Together, the two of us have more than three decades of experience managing and reviewing hospital budgets. From our perspective, this is the most crucial budget we’ve assembled. Actions taken now will clearly impact the future of health care in our communities.
To serve patients in the way they deserve, it’s essential we stabilize finances to protect services, invest in staff and maintain modern facilities. Our network-wide operating margin — the funds left over after expenses, which we use to make those vital investments — has shrunk from 3.26 percent in fiscal year 2017 to a projected negative margin of -3.39 percent at the end of this fiscal year.
To cover operating expenses, we’ve been forced to tap into cash reserves at a rate that puts our long-term financial sustainability at risk. This cannot continue.
We recognize we are not alone, as many organizations in health care and beyond are struggling to balance budgets in the face of inflation, workforce shortages and supply chain disruptions. What has made our situation particularly challenging is that we went into the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago already on uncertain ground.
Compared to other states, Vermont strictly regulates hospital budgets. Since 2017, our budgets have been constrained, growing below the rate of medical inflation and below the rate necessary to cover our expenses.
Health care is about people taking care of people. To not only respond to the needs of all of the patients who come to us every day, but innovate the ways in which care is provided, we need talented nurses, physicians, social workers, phlebotomists, environmental and food service workers, and many others.
Like many business and nonprofit leaders in our community, we are seeing dramatically increasing costs recruiting and retaining skilled people. More than 60 percent of our annual expenses go to pay for people — by far the single largest driving factor in the 2023 budget request. The budget we presented to the Green Mountain Care Board will help us retain great employees, help many gain new skills and advance in their careers, and will help us recruit the best talent from the region and the country to fill the hundreds of vacancies we currently have.
We know increasing insurance costs are competing with other inflationary pressures everyone is dealing with — from individual households to businesses and nonprofits. The request before the board does not mean that insurance premiums will automatically increase at the same rate we’ve requested for the coming year. For years when our commercial rates were at or near zero, commercial insurance holders still saw near double digit premium increases. In fact, commercial insurers paid out less than they or we budgeted during the pandemic.
This means hospital rates shouldn’t automatically translate into premium increases. In addition, we’re working vigorously to seek increases from Medicare and Medicaid to offset what we need from commercial payers. We’re very thankful that Gov. Phil Scott’s administration and specifically Agency of Human Services secretary Jenney Samuelson have been working with us to find opportunities on these fronts.
Our goal is simple: To share with the Green Mountain Care Board and the people we serve in Vermont and Northern New York the work we’ve done to put forward the most responsible budget we could develop, while minimizing the impact to patients, protecting critical services people depend upon and continuing to make forward progress addressing access.
On behalf of the entire network, we appreciate — and need — the partnership and support of everyone in this region as we take on this complex work.
Al Gobeille is the executive vice president for Network Operations and COO of the University of Vermont Health Network. Rick Vincent is the executive vice president for finance and CFO of the network.
