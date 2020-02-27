There is an old saying that the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second-best time is today.
The same could be said for responding to climate change.
Oh, we sigh, if only we had planned for this 30-50-100 years ago! But we didn’t so here we are at the second-best time.
In 2007, the Vermont Legislature set an aspirational goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2028. It appears Vermont is far from reaching those goals.
In fact, Vermont is the only state whose emissions have increased over the past thirty years. Vermont also has the highest level of greenhouse gas emissions per capita in the Northeast.
In contrast, while Vermont set aspirational goals, Massachusetts mandated them. Since then, Massachusetts has seen a 25% reduction in emissions and a more efficient energy system all while their economy increased by 25%.
Vermonters around the state have been calling for action. The Global Warming Solutions Act, passed out of the House last week, turns our aspirational goals into policy, addressing two challenges:
1) adapting to climate change, and
2) reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
To the first point, climate change is affecting Vermont’s way of life. In the past decade Vermont experienced eighteen federally designated disasters, three times the number in the previous decade.
Climate scientists and state officials expect these events to worsen in the next thirty years. This will impact the way we live and the work we do.
To the second, scientific evidence is overwhelmingly clear that in order to have a planet habitable for humans, we must reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by a minimum of 80% by mid-century. Given the limited response from the federal government, and withdrawal from the Paris Climate Treaty, this responsibility appears to be falling to the states.
Because small states like ours would have little impact working alone, Vermont joined twenty-four other states to form the U.S. Climate Alliance in 2017. The Alliance is committed to meeting the greenhouse gas reduction targets set in Paris.
The Global Warming Solutions Act bill sets a plan to meet those targets. The bill creates a climate council and action plan designed to turn our aspirational goals into policy.
The policy is then tied to strategic planning to define how we will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, how we will build resilience, and how we will adapt to anticipated effects of climate change.
It organizes these plans around:
1) rural resilience and adaptation;
2) identification of scientific, technical and economic feasibility strategies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions;
3) equitable strategies and programs that will consider the disproportionate impact on rural, low income and marginalized communities; and
4) the role of agriculture and ecosystems to sequester carbon. The bill passed out of the House 105 to 37. It is now in the Senate.
The Legislature is not in session next week. I will be out of state but available by email at kwebb@leg.state.vt.us.