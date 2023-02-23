The CDC’s study shows that teen girls in America are “engulfed in a growing wave of violence and trauma,” according to its chief medical officer, with dramatic increases in online harassment and bullying, sexual assaults, and rapes. Various forms of harm inflicted on and attempts to harm themselves have also increased among teens of color and those questioning their sexual orientation.
The exposure of Fox News media personalities’, owners’, and management’s belief that Donald Trump’s big lie was just that, while continuing to give crackpots and liars a platform and pushing the lie that the 2020 election had been stolen.
The one-year mark of Russia’s criminal invasion of Ukraine, carrying out a genocide and crimes against humanity.
At first glance, these might seem unrelated, but to miss the common thread is to miss the continuing fascistic authoritarian movement, not only in our country, but worldwide. You would also miss the role that the media on the right, not only Fox News, plays in advancing this movement and the impact it has had in reshaping our culture in the past seven years. No, defeating Trump in 2020 was not the end.
We’ll get to Ukraine shortly, but first, let’s look at common themes being pushed on the political right in the U.S., not just the far right, but by the pool of most likely Republican nominees for president in 2024:
• Men are being emasculated and need to reclaim their dominant role in society
• Whites are being replaced in society, economically, and politically by people of color, especially immigrants, with the goal of repressing the rights of Whites.
• White Christian Nationalist “values” need to be imposed on all areas of our lives including sexual orientation, gender identity, reproductive rights, women’s roles in society — both inside and outside the home, and, of course, white dominance
• Reacting with violence and aggression is an unavoidable and reasonable response to feeling politically, socially, or economically at risk
Most of the analysis, thus far, of the latest “Youth Risk Behavior Survey” conducted annually by the CDC assumes that the COVID-19 pandemic and related school closures and lockdowns are largely responsible for startling deterioration of teen girls’ mental health. I have no doubt that the pandemic is a contributing factor, but the beginning of the slide predates the pandemic. COVID also fails to explain why girls, non-white teens, and those questioning their sexual orientation are faring much more poorly than boys.
The report includes this jaw-dropping passage: In 2021, nearly 30 percent of female students drank alcohol during the past 30 days. Almost 20 percent of female students experienced sexual violence by anyone during the past year and 14 percent had ever been physically forced to have sex. Although these numbers are high, the rates of poor mental health and suicidal thoughts and behaviors are even higher. In 2021, almost 60 percent of female students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness during the past year and nearly 25 percent made a suicide plan.
That is a 60 percent increase in teen girls considering suicide over the past decade and a 27 percent increase in girls reporting forced sex in just two years. This isn’t an acceleration in the percentage of girls reporting forced sex — it’s the first time since the CDC start collection data that there has been an increase at all.
The data on LGBQ+ students is no less troubling. Data on transgender teens, unfortunately, was not collected though it will be in future surveys. There is certainly no reason to believe trans teens are faring better. More from the CDC report:
They were also significantly more likely to experience all forms of violence. The differences in terms of mental health, compared to their peers, are substantial. Close to 70 percent of LGBQ+ students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness during the past year, and more than 50 percent had poor mental health during the past 30 days. Almost 25 percent attempted suicide during the past year.
Our county’s history of failing and continued neglect of communities of showed up in school and community safety data: “Experiences of violence by racial and ethnic groups show that Black and Hispanic students were more likely to not go to school because of safety concerns, suggesting exposure to environmental violence in communities and schools.”
Are we really going to pretend that our kids swimming in a toxic concoction of white grievance, glorification of hypermasculinity, and an aggressive anti-LGBTQ social and legislative movement championed by Christian Nationalists is not a major contributing factor?
The report does not merely report all this tragic data, but makes recommendations, also based on data, on what can help. The CDC sees profound potential for schools to be key component of improving the lives of teens. Among its recommendations are increasing access to mental health services through schools, gay-straight alliance clubs to build understanding and relationships, more and better health education, which includes sexual and emotional health.
All these recommendations to reduce sexual and other forms of violence, suicidal feelings and attempts, and rates of drug and alcohol use are opposed by the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunners. Donald Trump, the most likely nominee, is a self-admitted sexual assailant. Ron DeSantis has not only championed “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, now laws, in Florida, but he’s taking his LGBTQ-Hate-Show on the road, encouraging other states to use his state’s new laws as a model. Why? Because he knows that LGBTQ hate sells with the GOP base voters. Layer bans on teaching accurate American history on race, overturning Roe and imposing bans on abortion even in cases of rape and incest and the message to girls, LGBTQ+ teens, and kids of color is clear. Is it any wonder that these groups of teens being bombarded by messages that they are worthless are making them feel worthless?
As promised, here is how Russia’s war crimes and genocide in Ukraine, the American right’s media machine, and these terrible data on America’s teens all fit into this horrific big picture.
Here is just a partial list of the “Early warning signs of fascism” in the U.S. Holocaust Museum:
• Powerful and continuing nationalism
• Disdain for human rights
• Identification of enemies as a unifying cause
• Supremacy of the military
• Rampant sexism
• Controlled mass media
• Obsession with national security
• Religion and government intertwined
• Corporate power protected
• Labor power suppressed
• Disdain for intellectuals and the arts
• Obsession with crime and punishment
• Rampant cronyism and corruption
• Fraudulent elections
Fascistic authoritarianism in our country is not inevitable, but we have learned in the past seven years that the same is true of democracy. If we want the latter to prevail, we must acknowledge the advances of the former. The harm to our children is already occurring and accelerating. It’s up to all of us to determine if this foreshadows their future or is an ugly chapter in history that generations to come are allowed to study.
Lisa Senecal is a writer, host of The Lincoln Project’s “We’re Speaking” streaming show, co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women, board member of the Clarina Howard Nichols Center and a member of Allies for Accountability, a citizens’ action group founded to hold public officials accountable and support survivors of sexual assault. She lives in Craftsbury.
