Focus on the facts and science and dial back the emotions is a point often made by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department commissioner and staff when discussing wildlife management issues. Here are some facts from information received through public records requests from the department about trapping:
• Only a fraction of a percent of Vermonters holds trapping licenses.
In 2022 there were a total of 1,836 trapping licenses — 0.28 percent of the population of Vermont. There were 888 new trapping licenses sold — 876 to Vermonters and 12 non-resident licenses and 948 permanent licenses with trapping privileges.
• Of those who hold licenses, an even smaller fraction are active trappers.
It is mandatory for all trappers with a license to submit an annual activity trapping report to the department, even if they did not trap. For the 2021–2022 trapping season, the most recent year with data, 1,431 annual reports were submitted. Only 242 people reported in-season trapping for the 2021–22 season, that is, only 0.04 percent of the Vermont population was actively trapping for recreation or fur.
• Trapping licenses contribute a fraction of a percent to the overall Fish & Wildlife Department budget.
Revenues from 2022 licenses totaled $32,530 — there is a range of fees from $10 for a youth trapping license to $305 for nonresidents.
A report on the department’s website lists their actual 2022 budget as $26 million. This makes the revenue from trapping licenses 0.12 percent of the total budget.
In each of these instances — the total number of licenses held, the number of active recreational trappers and revenues from trapping licenses – we are talking about a fraction of 1 percent. A ban on recreational and fur trapping will affect an incredibly small number of Vermonters and have minimal impact on the Fish & Wildlife Department’s budget.
Add to this, that for fur-bearing animals, trapping serves no wildlife management purpose. The state is not overrun with bobcats, otters, mink or other furbearers. Problems from beavers can be managed in non-lethal ways. Killing coyotes does not decrease their numbers as their litter sizes adjust to reflect changes in population and food availability.
All this begs the question — whose interests are being served by Vermont’s recreational and fur trapping policies? It most assuredly is not most Vermonters who, in the department’s own survey, said that they do not approve of trapping for recreation, 68 percent; or fur, 62 percent. This is an extreme case of the tyranny of the minority — a fraction of the population, 0.04 percent, wielding inordinate power and obstructing any efforts at change.
The enabling of this tyranny of the minority starts at the top with Gov. Phil Scott who appointed Fish & Wildlife Department commissioner Christopher Herrick, who in turn sets the tone for department staff. The department is pursuing a whitewashing strategy of promoting so-called best management practices to legitimize trapping. Saying there are best methods to trap wildlife in painful ways is akin to saying there are best ways to hold dogfights, or best ways to administer corporal punishment to children in schools. We don’t do either of these because society has come to realize that dogfighting and corporal punishment are inhumane.
Similarly, somewhere along the line, the department stopped issuing licenses for killing wildlife and started issuing licenses for “harvesting” them — an attempt to sugar coat reality. However, a bobcat is not an ear of corn. More pointedly, according to Mary Jane Johnson of the Kluane First Nation, “when a bear gets one of us it doesn’t harvest us. It kills us, and we kill them too.”
There was a time, back in the 1600s, when trapping played a vital role in survival, but in the 21st century it is no longer necessary to trap for survival to keep oneself warm. I bought a perfectly good winter jacket at a second-hand store for $10.
It’s time we remembered there is also a “tradition” of democracy, in which the will of the majority governs when it does not cause undue harm. There is no compelling case for harm being caused by enacting a ban on fur trapping and recreational trapping. There is most certainly a case for harm to wildlife if a ban is not enacted.
There currently is a bill in the house, H.191, that will ban recreational trapping and fur trapping. Contact your legislators. Your opinion counts.
Barbara Felitti is a former employee of the Institute for Sustainable Communities.
