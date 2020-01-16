Greta Thunberg certainly set the stage when she called international leaders to task for failure to address long-known core climate issues affecting the future of the planet and life as we know it.
As efforts stall nationally, members of our community have reached out to me regarding Vermont’s plan. At the opening of the session, a small group of activists called out to the Governor and lawmakers to “listen to the people” and respond to growing evidence that we are moving past the point of no return. What is Vermont doing to address climate?
The reality is, Vermont has not met greenhouse gas (GHG) emission targets set under the Douglas Administration and reaffirmed under Shumlin. Balancing what we must do with what we can accomplish this year under the Scott Administration remains unclear.
While the climate protesters called for aggressive action on climate, the Governor spoke of the challenge of raising the cost of fuel. As the Governor shared his initiatives related to electric vehicles and renewable energy, protesters spoke outside the chamber that this was simply not enough. Legislative leaders indicated that as we await the Governor’s spending proposals, we are going to “keep doing our work.”
Which brings us to the Climate Solutions Caucus, of which I am a member. Drawing from international, national and state documents as well as a 10-county tour and 20 meetings, the climate caucus developed a more aggressive action plan, yet set within the context of what can actually move this year. Bold action plus a veto equals no action. With this in mind, the following are four banner bills the climate caucus hopes to move this year. In addition, I will be introducing a bill this week to address carbon pollution from agriculture.
Accountability
The Global Warming Solutions bill would turn Vermont’s aspirational GHG emissions into a binding requirement, setting a foundation for the future.
Transportation
Vermont’s transportation sector is the largest contributor (43%) of carbon pollution. Last year, Vermont joined 11 other states to find regional rather than individual state solutions to transportation related GHG emissions. As the regional collaborative (TCI) works to develop a “cap and invest” system, the needs of our rural communities and our low-income travelers must be addressed. A current bill aims to do just that.
Building efficiency
This initiative addresses the building trades, updating our building codes, investing in climate sensitive workforce training and helps Vermonters weatherize their homes.
Fossil fuel transition
This initiative promotes instate renewable energy generation and streamlines incentive for low-carbon technology.
Although not part of the four banner bills, I will be introducing a bill that addresses agriculture related GHG emissions through the use of biochar. The making of biochar, a carbon rich product made from waste biomass, produces heat that can offset fossil fuel.
The use of biochar has also been shown to reduce methane emissions when fed to ruminants, and to reduce GHG emissions when added to manure. In addition, once this manure is spread on fields, the carbon is sequestered and nutrients are more stable in the soil. This initiative requires the Agencies of Agriculture and Natural Resources to investigate these uses.
Representative Brumsted and I will hold “office hours” on Saturday, Feb. 1 and 15, from 9-10 a.m. in the Community Room at the library. I can also be reached at kwebb@leg.state.vt.us.