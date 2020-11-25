The other day my mother asked if I could help clean out her basement.
This is a task that I actually get pretty excited about when asked. My father passed away about 10 years ago, and quite often we find little bits and pieces of his life that turn out to be treasures, like an old journal of his I found several Christmases ago.
It’s been hard to find anything that has really topped finding that journal so many years ago though. That journal held an account of the years just before I was born. It held the struggles of a young family trying to make ends meet while enjoying watching their two, soon to be three, children experience things like making snowmen and learning to tie shoes. I was very doubtful, yet hopeful, that I would be able to find a treasure of that caliber again this time around.
It turns out … I was completely wrong.
As we were going through some old cardboard boxes, we found a box that seemed to be simply filled with old tax returns of my grandmother’s, my father’s mother.
It was about to end up in the “get rid of” pile when the tax returns shifted, and underneath was a stack of some of the most incredible high school memories and beyond of my grandmother.
We found her old high school yearbook. But instead of a hard copy of photographs of friends as we have now, the yearbook took more of the form of an autograph book.
Inside, my grandmother’s friends had written her well wishes and some serious 1930s style shade. For example: “Roses are red, violets are blue, I know a cow that looks just like you.” Or, “When you’re married and washing plates, I’ll be young and out on dates.”
There were other pages that told you how to be a good wife, “When you are married and your husband gets cross. Take out your rolling pin and say ‘I’m Boss!’”
All of the pages were filled with silly limericks like these and funny little doodles.
And then underneath all of that we found letters upon letters of soldiers that my grandmother had met while she was a nurse in North Carolina. I had remembered her telling me about the nurse and soldier socials and how handsome she had found the men in their uniforms. I found bunches of letters from a particular solider named “Jack.” They were hilarious and included sections of him critiquing photos of herself that she had sent him.
Him joking that he was trying his best to talk like a southern gentleman for her and that he was sorry he wasn’t able to write more. He told her that he had “big plans” for their weekend when he would be off next.
They included roller skating and eating ice cream and … parking until 2 a.m.
I asked my mother about Jack, if my grandmother had ever mentioned him. She said that my grandmother had intended to marry him before she met my grandfather. My mother let me take the entire box home with me and I sat for the rest of the afternoon, kids running and screaming around me as I sifted through the tax returns and memories.
As I did, I grieved. I sat there thinking about how unfair the cycle of life is. We are gifted these incredible people like our grandparents but are gifted them at a time in our lives when we don’t know what an amazing gift they are.
My grandmother, as I saw her, was a hilarious outspoken southern woman who would let us sneak candy, loved the color pink and “Gone with the Wind” and would frequently bemoan the Vermont winters and climate.
She was simply “Grammie” to me. Not really a whole person.
I wish that she could have lived longer, lived until I had the chance to see her as the whole person that she is now to me. I wish I could ask her about Jack, ask her about life during the 30s, ask her so many questions and just listen.
Above all else, I wish I could just listen with a mature mind that’s not thinking about the fudgesicles in the freezer or how bouncy the bed is in the back room of Grammie’s condo.
I wish I had seen the gift that was in front of me at the time and taken advantage of it. Children, your grandparents didn’t come to life when you did. They lived full lives, full of mistakes and grief, successes and failures talk to them and enjoy the gift while it’s still here.
