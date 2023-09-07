More than 34,000 Vermonters belong to a union. That’s 12 percent of our workforce.
Unions are shown to increase gender and racial parity, strengthen democracy in the workplace and enhance the compensation and well-being of workers. That is why supporting collective bargaining and union organizing is one of our best tools for building a strong workforce.
This past session, the Senate advanced the Vermont Protect the Right to Organize Act, which would give more Vermonters the opportunity to join or form a union without fear of retaliation or overexposure. We also advanced sweeping access to affordable child care and took steps forward to implement paid family and medical leave.
Labor Day is about recommitting to giving workers the dignity and respect they deserve. Because when we do, we create a tide that lifts all boats. So today, alongside labor partners like the Vermont ALF-CIO, I am committed to ensuring the Protect the Right to Organize Act passes the House and is signed into law by the governor.
I am committed to advancing paid family and medical leave. I am committed to a strong safety net for all workers.
Everyone, regardless of which industry or sector they work in, deserves basic respect and dignity in the workplace, which includes freedom of conscience and respect of their right and choice to form a union with their colleagues.
This Labor Day, I thank unions and workers by recommitting to their strength, vitality, growth and well-being. For my family, for all our families.
Kesha Ram Hinsdale, a Democrat from Shelburne, serves the towns of South Burlington, Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg, Milton, Burlington, St. George, Westford, Underhill, Jericho, Richmond, Winooski, Williston, Essex and Bolton in the Legislature. She is chair of the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing & General Affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.