The Shelburne Police Department endorses and supports a statement from the Vermont Police Association and the Vermont Association of Chiefs of Police. We remain committed to our community-based policing values as well as the 21st Century Policing model.
Chief Merkel’s words below are truly spoken from the heart on behalf of all Law Enforcement. His compassion, outrage and sadness are the emotions overwhelming each and every one of us.
Our goals are universally united, in the interest of collaboratively building healthy communities, sound relationships, and mutual trust and respect. We strive to maintain a safe haven for all, where all voices are heard.
“On behalf of the Vermont Association of Chiefs of Police and the Vermont Police Association, I express both outrage and sadness surrounding the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. The actions of one maligned officer with his unwarranted use of force and complete disregard of human life, as well as the inaction of other witnessing officers to intercede and protect, has left the law enforcement community of Vermont stunned and outraged. This incident has once again created a chasm of mistrust, fear and anger between law enforcement and the people in which we serve which has spread across the nation. There was no reason for the death of George Floyd to have occurred and the people involved must be held accountable and will be held accountable.
In a matter of minutes, the horrific actions or negligent inaction of these officers have obscured all the tremendously good deeds of compassion which go unnoticed or unspoken of, by police officers across the nation each and every day. Here in Vermont, law enforcement has diligently worked hand in hand with people of all communities to develop the trust and respect which should exist between law enforcement and the people that they serve. These efforts will continue. Our goal is to have all people who may feel marginalized to feel safe and secure wherever they may be in Vermont and to continue to build trust for law enforcement. We have been resolute in our pursuit of these goals.
We urge people across our nation to act with respect and courtesy for one another and to use restraint during these most difficult times. Critical communication and dialogue are stifled when emotions are uncontrolled. At this time, clear thought, control and determination are key to resolving these issues.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of George Floyd and the community of Minneapolis, Minnesota. We ask everyone to remember them as well, and to work together to make sure mutual respect and dignity for everyone are commonplace commodities in our wonderful state of Vermont.
Chief George P. Merkel
Vergennes Police Department
President / Vermont
Association of Chiefs of Police
Vermont Police Association”