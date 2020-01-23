The legislative session has begun in earnest having now received both the Governor’s State of the State address and the Fiscal Year 2021 budget address. The leadership and committee chairs are focusing on their priorities for the second year of this biennium.
The House Appropriations Committee began work on the FY 2020 Budget Adjustment in December and has continued work since the session opened. The budget for FY 2020 is $6.1 billion with many moving parts; adjustments are needed as the fiscal year plays out and to react to changes from unanticipated needs that have cropped up. The Administration has presented issues that they believe need attention, possible change in order to finish out FY 2020 on balanced footing.
The House Ways & Means Committee reviewed the Taxpayer Migration Report on Age and Income: https://ljfo.vermont.gov/assets/Publications/Issue-Briefs/3bed2c98d0/Age-and-Income-Issue-Brief-Final.pdf. The report shows that the largest group of taxpayers who left the state between 2012 and 2016 were residents between the ages of 45 – 64 who were earning between $25,000 and $75,000. This appears to support the comparison that Vermont’s migrating taxpayers tend to be lower- and middle-income earners as compared to trends in New England as a whole. Another note on taxes – in December, the Department of Taxes issued a letter to the Legislature reporting it has lowered its projected education tax increase from an average of 6 cents to 4 cents. The is due to an increase in revenue forecast for the education fund and money that was left on the bottom line last year. Increases by districts will not be firm until local budgets are voted at March town meetings.
The House plans to take up Proposition 2, maybe as soon as this week. Chapter I, Article 1 of the Vermont Constitution is historically significant in that it is the source of the anti-slavery provision that made the Vermont Constitution of 1777 the first state constitution to outlaw slavery. Currently, the second half of Article 1 reads:
“No person born in this country, or brought from over sea, ought to be held by law, to serve any person as a servant, slave or apprentice, after arriving to the age of twenty-one years, unless bound by the person’s own consent, after arriving to such age, or bound by law for the payment of debts, fines, costs or the like.”
The concern that has arisen with this language deals with how it has been interpreted over the years to only prohibit adult slavery while permitting slavery for payment of “debts, fines, cost and the like.” Proposal 2 would amend the second half of Article 1 clarifying that slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited. The language in Proposal 2 would replace part of the ambiguous constitutional language with “slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited.” The intent is to avoid any confusion while being faithful to the framers’ original intent.
Please know that if you have any questions or comments about what is happening at the statehouse you can always either send me or Representative Webb an email at jbrumsted@leg.state.vt.us or kwebb@leg.state.vt.us or call the Statehouse at 828-2228 and they will get the message to us. Don’t forget to include your phone and/or email so we can get back to you.
NEW THIS YEAR! Representative Webb and I will hold “office hours” on the first and third Saturdays each month, beginning in Feb. from 9–10 a.m. in the Community Room at the Shelburne library. We will be there on Feb. 1 and 15 this month.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve!