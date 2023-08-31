The historic rainfall and flooding in Vermont this summer have impacted people, businesses and watersheds, Lake Champlain included. While I’m grateful that Lake Champlain Maritime Museum exhibits and collections remain safe, I am keenly aware of the challenges the floods created for our staff and community, and the impact that flooding and other climate change events have on the lake, as well as the history underwater in Lake Champlain.
We’re dedicated to inspiring people to make personal connections to Lake Champlain through the region’s history, ecology and archeology. For the archaeology team, this work of making connections includes conducting ongoing archeological research, on land and underwater; caring for the collection of artifacts and research; and managing the lake’s underwater cultural resources and the Lake Champlain Underwater Historic Preserves, a unique system of shipwrecks in the lake open for divers to explore each May to October.
Flooding and ongoing climate change are threats to that work, the lake, and the lake’s shipwrecks and other underwater cultural resources.
Lake Champlain is a great historical record and research space for shipwrecks. Humans have been living around and traveling on Champlain for over 12,000 years. And the lake’s depth and location make it deep, dark and cold, which is the ideal environment for preserving shipwrecks. We estimate there are 200-300 shipwrecks in Lake Champlain, and they cover pretty much all eras of the lake’s history.
There are dugout or birch bark canoes from the Native American period; gunboats, galleys and transportation vessels from the military period; a wide variety of canal boats and steamboats from the commercial period; and sailing craft, rowing boats and other vessels from the present recreation period.
Climate change, floods
The Lake Champlain Basin, 8,234 square miles, encompasses all the waterways that are connected to the lake, and what happens in one affects the whole basin. So, what’s happening?
According to a 2020 report from the Nature Conservancy, the mean annual air temperature increased by 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit between 1967 and 2005, with most of those temperature increases happening during the winter months. As a result, the lake is freezing over less frequently and later each year. According to modeling from the Lake Champlain Basin Program, the lake freezes over about once every four years now, and researchers estimate that by 2050, the lake may freeze just once per decade. In addition, annual precipitation has increased and there are more frequent intense storm events. As the Basin Program notes, heavy rainfall can affect water quality by causing erosion, flooding and sewer overflows that carry pathogens and sediments through tributaries and into the lake.
Lake Champlain Sea Grant predicts that annual average precipitation will continue to increase in the region, including more extreme precipitation events that could increase the frequency and intensity of floods.
Flooding like we experienced last month causes runoff into the lake and increased siltation. Compare the two accompanying pictures of a hand truck at the shipwreck of the canal boat OJ Walker, located just outside of Burlington Harbor. On the left is a photo from the late 1980s and on the right from 2019.
In the image from the 1980s, you can see the two-wheel hand truck is sitting on the lake bottom surrounded by brick and drainage tile, which is what this ship was carrying when it sank. In the picture on the right, you can see all those details are obscured by the extensive siltation that’s happened in recent years.
The hand truck is also obscured by globs of zebra mussels, an invasive species that will continue to spread as the lake keeps warming.
Siltation obscures history, access and complicates future research. And, most recently, it has prevented us from opening two of the dive sites in the Lake Champlain Underwater Historic Preserves as flood waters continue dumping silt and mud on the shipwreck sites of the Water Witch and the Diamond Island Stone Boat.
Warmer winters mean less ice and higher water temperatures, which creates a longer growing period for the summer biological activity, including the growth of invasive species and harmful cyanobacteria blooms. While invasive species have been infesting the lake since the 1800s, in 2020 there were 51 documented invasive species in Lake Champlain.
Among these invasives, zebra mussels are a significant threat to shipwrecks as they create these enormously thick colonies that coat the shipwrecks and their structures. Compare the two accompanying images below of an anchor before and after the arrival of zebra mussels.
Within these zebra mussel colonies, a sulfate-reducing bacteria begins to thrive, feeding on the iron components of shipwrecks. Over time the destruction of the iron and the tremendous weight of thousands of mussels can cause a shipwreck to collapse. And while Lake Champlain’s deep, cold water has protected deeper shipwrecks in the past — zebra mussels don’t like cold water and they have colonized the lake only to 100 feet below the surface. As water temperature increases each year, the mussels will be able to move into deeper water and colonize those previously protected wrecks.
What is lost?
Flooding events and climate change create unsafe conditions where we can’t get in the water as researchers or avocational divers. We lose direct access to our underwater historical resources.
When invasive species, siltation and floods erode, damage and obscure shipwrecks we also lose data, evidence and the ability to continue learning about our past. New generations of archaeologists, scientists and historians will not be able to help us uncover new information when the evidence is gone.
When we lose access and evidence, we also lose our sense of our place, identity and change. Connecting to our past helps us feel connected to our community in the present and plan for a better future for our community and lake. When evidence of the past no longer exists, what happens to those connections and our future?
Chris Sabick is interim co-director and director of research and archaeology at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum.
