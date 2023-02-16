Please support water-metering questions on town meeting ballot.
To those who do not know me, my name is Bart Sherman, and I am the new superintendent of the Shelburne Water Department. The department currently consists of Chad Racine, who has served the town of Shelburne for over 21 years, our newest employee Andrew Driver, and me.
For those who do not know the scope of our department, we are responsible for approximately 65 miles of underground piping, over 400 fire hydrants and close to 3,000 individual services that provide water to each of your homes and businesses.
At the water department’s and water commission’s request, the selectboard has placed an article on the March Town Ballot for a water meter upgrade. This is a program to update the entire metering system throughout town.
Times being as they are, I understand that the figure ($1,150,514) may come as a shock, but I assure you it is very necessary. As you know, we read meters quarterly. However, what you may not know is that it takes two of our employees a full month each quarter to do these readings. That is two employees dedicated to this singular task for four weeks four times per year, totaling roughly 1,300 hours dedicated to this one task.
This new system will reduce that to less than one week per quarter, saving over 1,000 hours for other essential tasks, and preventing the department from having to hire more staff. From a technological standpoint, the current metering system has exceeded its 20-year lifespan and is costing ratepayers in frequent repairs and lost revenue to the department due to inaccurate or failing water meters.
I would like to stress to everyone that though this measure is on the town ballot as required, the financing will be carried by only the water-system ratepayers. We are asking the town to lend us their credit to fund this highly important project, but we cannot ask them to pay for it.
Feel free to reach out at any time. I am happy to answer all questions, and I hope you show your support to yourselves as well as the water department on Town Meeting Day.
Bart Sherman is superintendent of the Shelburne Water Department.
