Cutting down trees is controversial, but the emerald ash borer has the destructive potential to negatively change the urban landscape of Shelburne. Preemptively removing ash trees from public areas is a recommended strategy to reduce infestation.
Furthermore, emerald ash borer weakens ash trees in such a way that makes the trees more dangerous — and more costly — to remove once infested by the invasive insect’s larvae. The first round of preemptive removal has begun in the southeast corner of Shelburne.
Shelburne’s Emerald Ash Borer Management Plan includes interplanting new trees among currently standing ash trees so that the landscape will not be changed as radically when the ash trees need to be removed. Recently, some young honey locust trees and a burr oak were planted among the mature ash trees on School Street.
More interplantings are planned and will happen soon.
Planting new trees in public areas and along right of ways will be a priority as funds become available. In the last two years, Shelburne has received two tree planting grants from Vermont Urban and Community Forestry.
Combined, selective inoculation, interplanting, preemptive removal and planting new trees of other species create an integrated plan to minimize the imminent threat to Shelburne’s landscape.
The selectboard approved funds in 2021 to initiate the management plan, which will require multiple years of diligence. Shelburne’s plan can be viewed on the Shelburne Tree Committee webpage, where you can also find more information on emerald ash borer.
What can you do?
Donate to the Shelburne Tree Fund, which is a general fund for the purchase of new trees to be planted in public spaces and along public right of ways.
Families, neighborhoods, groups and organizations are all encouraged to combine their efforts. How about a fundraiser or a bake sale for trees?
A donation form and instructions can be found at shelburnevt.org.
Kelly Moreton is a member of the Shelburne Tree Committee.
